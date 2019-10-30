F I L A Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S p A : October 30 - CET 7.45 - PR Arches

PRESS RELEASE

A MILESTONE IN F.I.L.A.'S GROWTH STRATEGY:

F.I.L.A. AND AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ SIGNED A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING FOR THE CONTEMPLATED SALE TO F.I.L.A. OF THE FINE ARTS BUSINESS OPERATED UNDER THE ICONIC PREMIUM PAPER BRAND ARCHES®

Milan, October 30, 2019- On the date hereof, F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. (ISIN Code IT0004967292), Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj and its French subsidiary, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Arches S.A.S, entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding, for the sale to F.I.L.A., or a wholly owned subsidiary of F.I.L.A., of the fine arts business currently operated by the Ahlstrom- Munksjö Group under the ARCHES® brand, producing mould-made paper for labels, printing, and fine art purposes.

Massimo Candela, Chief Executive Officer of F.I.L.A. stated: "Arches is the most recognised business globally involved in the production and distribution of premium paper for the fine arts and we are very proud to have entered into a memorandum of understanding for the proposed acquisition of this business, which follows the exclusive agreement we had entered into in April 2019 for the worldwide distribution of the ARCHES® brand products by F.I.L.A., with effect from January 2020. The integration of the ARCHES® brand into our brand portfolio would further underscore the fact that F.I.L.A. is a recognised leader in the fine arts sector, and enhances our international standing, clients' appreciation and opportunities to pursue cross sales globally."

The parties have agreed to customary exclusivity undertakings, while the parties finalize their discussions and Ahlstrom-Munksjö Arches consults with their employee representatives on the proposed transaction. The contemplated transaction is expected to sign and complete during the first quarter of 2020.

The estimated debt and cash free value of the Fine Arts Business is approximately Euro 44 million.

F.I.L.A. had announced last April that it had entered into an exclusive agreement with the Ahlstrom- Munksjö Group for the worldwide distribution by F.I.L.A. of all ARCHES® brand products, with effect from January 2020. With this acquisition, F.I.L.A. would secure the margin arising from the distribution and also add the margin generated by the fine arts business operated under the ARCHES® brand. In 2019, the pro-forma EBITDA related only to such production and excluding any margin arising from the distribution, is estimated to be above Euro 4 million. Given its widespread geographic presence, F.I.L.A. is also expecting to increase significantly the total marginality of the business to be acquired.