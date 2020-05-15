F I L A Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S p A : Q1 2020 F.I.L.A. Group Results
Q1 2020 FILA Group Results
2
Q1 2020 Highlights
•Core Business Revenues of 145,8mln €, +1,4% compared to Q1 2019 Results (+1,8% of organic growth excluding FX and M&A effects driven from North America growth);
•Adjusted EBITDA (IFRS 16 excluded) of 16,8mln €, -8,7% compared to Q1 2019 Results (-9,7% of organic growth excluding FX and
M&A effects) mainly due to inefficiencies in sales and production related to the COVID-19;
•Adjusted Net Profit (IFRS 16 excluded) of -0,2mln € (+3,6mln € in Q1 2019), mainly affected by higher financial costs related to negative FX effect;
•Net Bank Debt decrease of 9,8mln € in the last twelve months, notwithstanding the cash out for Arches acquisition of 43,6mln € and related consultancy fees and other closing expense for 3mln € => Net Bank Debt decrease in last twelve months of 56,4mln € excluding Arches Acquisition cash out;
•Free Cash Flow to Equity -37,4mln €, including consultancy fees and other closing expense for 3mln € and slighting better than in
Q1 2019 (-35,2mln €);
•Net Financial Position at -584,6mln € as at March 31, 2020, including IFRS16 effect; negative variation compared to December 2019 value (- 498,2mln €) due to Arches M&A cash out and business seasonality impact.
3
Q1 2020 Core Business Sales
(€ million)
+2,0mln€ +1,4%
143,8
145,8
Q1 2019A
Q1 2020A
Reported
Core Business Sales of 145,8mln €, +1,4% compared to Q1 2019 Results;
Organic Growth +2,5mln € (+1,8%), FX and M&A effects excluded, of which:
By Geographic Area: North America +6,7mln € (+11,2%) partially offset by Europe-1,7mln € (-3,5%), Asia -1,3mln € (-6,4%), Centre & South America -1,2mln € (-9,3%), Other Countries flat;
By Product line: Fine Art, Hobby & Digital +4,7mln € (+11,3%), Industrial +0,5mln € (+10,3%) partially offset by School & Office-2,7mln € (-2,8%).
M&A effectsrelated to Arches acquisition in March 2020 and Superior business sold in October 2019.
SALES BY PRODUCT LINE
Q1 2020
Fine Art, Hobby &
63,7%
Digital Totale
Industrial
School & Office
4,1%
32,2%
Totale
Q1 2019
Fine Art, Hobby &
67,3%
Digital Totale
Industrial
SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA
Q1 2020
6,9%
Europe
13,3%
N. America
47,1%
0,5%
C&S
America
Asia
RoW
32,2%
Q1 2019
8,6%
Europe
14,4%
N. America
43,2%
0,5%
C&S
America
Asia
3,3%
School & Office
29,4% Totale
RoW
33,3%
4
Q1 2020 EBITDA Adjusted (Excluded IFRS 16)
Margin (%)
12,8
11,5
(€ million)
•
Adjusted EBITDA of 16,8mln €, -8,7%compared to Q1 2019
-1,6mln€
Results;
18,4
-8,7%
16,8
2,8
•
Organic variation -1,7mln € (-9,7%),FX and M&A effects
5,4
excluded;
15,6
•5,4mln € of extraordinary costs in Q1 2020, mainly related to Fila
11,4
Arches acquisition and2,8mln € of extraordinary costs in Q1
2019mainly for reorganization costs;
•
M&A effectsrelated to Arches acquisition in March 2020 and
Q1 2019A
Q1 2020A
Superior business sold in October 2019.
Reported
Adjustment
ADJUSTED EBITDA BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA
Q1 2019
1,5%
Q1 2020
1,7%
Europe
Europe
20,4%
17,1%
N. America
N. America
47,5%
49,6%
-3,0%
C&S
-0,2%
C&S America
America
Asia
Asia
28,7%
RoW
RoW
36,7%
5
Q1 2020 Net Income Adjusted (Excluded IFRS 16)
(€ million)
-3,8mln€-106,7%
3,6
-0,2
Q1 2019A
Q1 2020A
Adjusted Net Income of-0,2mln €, -106,7% compared to Q1 2019. Results mainly affected by higher financial costs related to negative FX effect;
The adjustment of the Group Result in Q1 2020 for 5,4mln € mainly refers to extraordinary operating costs for Arches acquisition, net of taxes effects;
The adjustment of the Group Result in Q1 2019 for 2,2mln € mainly refers to group reorganization costs, net of taxes effects.
Adjusted
6
Q1 2020 Net Financial Position
(€ million)
Q1 2019A
2019A
Q1 2020A
Net Cash and Cash Equivalents
26,7
85,6
91,4
Financial Liabilities
(523,0)
(489,1)
(577,9)
Net Bank Debt
(496,3)
(403,5)
(486,5)
Amortized cost
7,2
5,6
7,8
Financial Receivables
0,8
1,1
1,1
Mark to Market Hedging
(9,6)
(13,6)
(22,8)
NFP excluded IFRS 16
(497,9)
(410,4)
(500,4)
IFRS 16
(80,4)
(87,8)
(84,2)
NFP included IFRS 16
(578,3)
(498,2)
(584,6)
Net Bank Debt decrease of 9,8mln €in the last twelve months, notwithstanding the cash out for Arches acquisition of 43,6mln € and related consultancy fees and other closing expense for 3mln € =>Net Bank Debt decrease in last twelve months of 56,4mln € excluding Arches Acquisition cash out.
Q1 2020 Net Financial Position increase of 86,4mln €, below main variations:
M&A Arches acquisition price for 43,6mln €;
Free Cash Flow to Equity negative for 37,4mln € (34,4mln € excluding consultancy fees and other closing expense for 3mln €).
7
Q1 2020 Cash Flow Statement
(€ million)
CASH FLOW
EBIT
Adjustments for non monetary costs
16
Adjustments for taxes
Cash-flow from operating activities before changes in NWC
IFRS
Changes in net working capital
EXCLUDED
Operating cash-flow
Investments in tangible and intagible assets
Free Cash Flow
Net financial expenses
Other changes
IFRS 16 Impact
Free Cash Flow to Equity
Capital increase/reimbursement/dividends
Adjustment mark to market hedging
Effect of FX rate movements
IFRS 16 Net Financial Position
M&A - Arches acquisition
Changes in Net Financial Position
Q1 2019A
Q1 2020A
8,1
2,9
7,1
8,6
(1,3)
(1,3)
13,9
10,1
(39,7)
(41,7)
(25,8)
(31,6)
(3,7)
(3,7)
(29,5)
(35,2)
(6,1)
(5,7)
(0,9)
1,4
1,4
2,0
(35,2)
(37,4) *
-
-
(4,5)
(9,2)
(4,1)
3,4
(81,8)
0,4
(43,6)
(125,5) (86,4)
8
Appendix
9
Q1 2020 Income Statement Reported
(€ million)
Q1 2019A
% on Sales
Q1 2020A
% on Sales
PROFIT & LOSS
Core Business Sales
143,8
145,8
Other revenues
1,7
3,1
Total revenues
145,5
148,9
0,0%
Cost for Raw Materials and Supplies net Increase(decrease) inventory
(60,3)
(41,9%)
(64,9)
(44,5%)
Costs for Services and Use of Third-Party Assets
(29,9)
(20,8%)
(30,1)
(20,7%)
Personnel Costs
(34,9)
(24,2%)
(35,3)
(24,2%)
Other Operating Costs
(1,9)
(1,3%)
(3,8)
(2,6%)
Total operating costs
(127,0)
(88,3%)
(134,0)
(91,9%)
EBITDA
18,5
12,9%
14,9
10,2%
Depreciation and Amortization
(9,8)
(6,8%)
(10,6)
(7,3%)
Write-Downs
(0,4)
(0,3%)
(0,6)
(0,4%)
EBIT
8,3
5,8%
3,7
2,5%
Financial income/expenses
(5,9)
(4,1%)
(8,6)
(5,9%)
Income/expenses from associates at equity method
0,0
0,0%
0,0
0,0%
PBT
2,4
1,7%
(4,9)
(3,4%)
Taxes
(1,3)
(0,9%)
(1,0)
(0,7%)
Net profit (loss) of continuing operating activities
1,1
0,8%
(5,9)
(4,1%)
Net profit (loss) of discontinued operating activities
-
0,0%
-
0,0%
Total net profit (loss) of the period
1,1
0,8%
(5,9)
(4,1%)
Total net profit (loss) attributable to non controlling interests
0,6
0,4%
0,1
0,1%
Fila Group's total net profit (loss) of the period
0,5
0,3%
(6,0)
(4,1%)
10
Q1 2020 Income Statement Adjusted
(€ million)
Q1 2019A
% on Sales
Q1 2020A
% on Sales
P&L ADJUSTMENTS
REPORTED CORE BUSINESS SALES
143,8
145,8
Total Adjustments
-
-
ADJUSTED CORE BUSINESS SALES
143,8
145,8
REPORTED EBITDA
18,5
12,9%
14,9
10,2%
IFRS 16 Impact
(2,9)
(3,5)
Total Adjustments
2,8
5,4
ADJUSTED EBITDA EXCLUDED IFRS 16
18,4
12,8%
16,8
11,5%
REPORTED FILA GROUP NET PROFIT
0,5
0,3%
(6,0)
-4,1%
Total Adjustments
2,2
5,4
ADJUSTED FILA GROUP NET PROFIT
2,7
1,9%
(0,6)
(0,4%)
IFRS 16 Impact
(0,9)
(0,4)
ADJUSTED FILA GROUP NET PROFIT EXCLUDED IFRS 16
3,6
2,5%
(0,2)
(0,2%)
11
Q1 2020 Balance Sheet Reported
(€ million)
2019A
Q1 2020A
BALANCE SHEET
Intangible assets
430,6
473,2
Tangible Assets
186,0
181,6
Financial Fixed Assets
3,7
3,5
Fixed Assets
620,3
658,3
Other Non Current Assets/Liabilities
18,3
17,8
Trade Working Capital
291,1
323,8
Other Current Assets and Liabilities
3,8
3,8
Net Working Capital
294,9
327,6
Provisions & Funds
(78,0)
(82,3)
NET CAPITAL EMPLOYED
855,5
921,5
Shareholders equity
(357,3)
(336,9)
Net Financial Position
(498,2)
(584,6)
TOTAL NET SOURCES
(855,5)
(921,5)
12
Data in millions of euros for precise data refer to 3M FILA financial report
FILA Shareholders
Total shares *
Ordinary shares only
Class B
Market
Shares
investor
15,8%
Ordinary
68,1%
Shares
84,2%
Pencil 31,9%
*Total shares 51.004.952 of which : Ordinary shares 42.923.096; Class B shares 8.801.856 (enjoy three votes each in accordance with Article 127- sexies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998).
Last update April 2020
Investor Relations F.I.L.A.
Stefano De Rosa CFO/IR Officer - Francesca Cocco IR ir@fila.it
