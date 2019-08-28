F J BENJAMIN RETURNS TO PROFITABILITY

Group reports net profit after tax of $177,000 for FY19

Group operating 33% higher at $4.1 million, turnover down 21% to $131.5 million due to closure of loss-making brands

loss-making brands Gross margins up from 46% to 49%; latest new brand Fauré Le Page initial response is good

Singapore, 28 August 2019 - F J Benjamin Holdings has returned to profitability. It announced today a healthier set of financials with higher earnings and margins for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 (FY19) after closing stores and business which were not profitable these last few years.

Group net profit after tax stood at $177,000 against a net loss of $1.2 million the year before. Group operating profit was 33% higher at $4.1 million from $3.1 million previously.

Lower share of loss from the Group's associate company in Indonesia also helped improve Group pre-tax profit to $2.1 million, up 124% from $939,000 in FY18. This was despite a lower foreign exchange gain of $651,000 compared to $2.3 million in FY18.

Group turnover fell 21% to $131.5 million. In FY18, the Group closed loss-making businesses which accounted for $29.3 million of the $34.5 million decline in revenue. The smaller revenue base also resulted from a $4.4 million reduction in sales to the Group's Indonesian associate which had slowed down purchases.

During the year under review, revenue from the Group's on-going business declined marginally by one per cent to $119.6 million from $120.4 million in FY18. This was because Chinese New Year fell in early February this year, resulting in a shorter festive spending period from Christmas. The 2019 Great Singapore Sale (GSS) was launched in the third week of June instead of at the start of the month. This resulted in slower sales in June compared to previous years.

