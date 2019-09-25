F N B : Donates $50,000 for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

F.N.B. Corporation Donates $50,000 for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts

PITTSBURGH, PA - September 25, 2019- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced today a $50,000 donation to the American Red Cross and the Outer Banks Community Foundation to assist with Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.

The $50,000 donation includes a corporate contribution and funds raised through a special employee giving event for impacted communities. FNB volunteers also organized a community event that provided meals to 250 residents of Hatteras Island, NC, which suffered significant damage during the hurricane.

"The willingness of our employees to give to others during difficult times exemplifies FNB's culture of caring and strong sense of community," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation. "Our fellow team members, branches, customers and communities have been deeply affected by this devastation, and we are committed to supporting the recovery efforts."

In addition to financial contributions and community involvement, the Company will continue post-crisis assistance for clients by providing accommodations for financial needs resulting from the impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

In the past several years, FNB has provided financial support to victims of natural disasters and other tragedies as part of its multi-million-dollar commitment to the communities it serves. In addition, FNB promotes a culture of community leadership and volunteerism, with employees committing tens of thousands of hours of volunteer time each year to local causes throughout the Company's multi-state footprint. For more information on FNB's community commitment, visit fnb-online.com/about-us/community-involvement.

