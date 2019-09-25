Log in
F.N.B. CORP

(FNB)
F N B : Donates $50,000 for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts
PU
F.N.B. CORPORATION : Announces $150 Million Stock Repurchase Program
PR
09/03F.N.B. CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
F N B : Donates $50,000 for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts

09/25/2019 | 10:28am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

F.N.B. Corporation Donates $50,000 for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts

PITTSBURGH, PA - September 25, 2019- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced today a $50,000 donation to the American Red Cross and the Outer Banks Community Foundation to assist with Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.

The $50,000 donation includes a corporate contribution and funds raised through a special employee giving event for impacted communities. FNB volunteers also organized a community event that provided meals to 250 residents of Hatteras Island, NC, which suffered significant damage during the hurricane.

"The willingness of our employees to give to others during difficult times exemplifies FNB's culture of caring and strong sense of community," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation. "Our fellow team members, branches, customers and communities have been deeply affected by this devastation, and we are committed to supporting the recovery efforts."

In addition to financial contributions and community involvement, the Company will continue post-crisis assistance for clients by providing accommodations for financial needs resulting from the impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

In the past several years, FNB has provided financial support to victims of natural disasters and other tragedies as part of its multi-million-dollar commitment to the communities it serves. In addition, FNB promotes a culture of community leadership and volunteerism, with employees committing tens of thousands of hours of volunteer time each year to local causes throughout the Company's multi-state footprint. For more information on FNB's community commitment, visit fnb-online.com/about-us/community-involvement.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $34 billion and approximately 380 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

###

Analyst/Institutional Investor Contact:

Matthew Lazzaro, 724-983-4254,412-216-2510 (cell)

lazzaro@fnb-corp.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Reel, 724-983-4856,724-699-6389 (cell)

reel@fnb-corp.com

Disclaimer

FNB Corporation published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 14:27:05 UTC
