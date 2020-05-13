F N B : 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting (May 13, 2020) (PDF) 0 05/13/2020 | 12:50pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Annual Shareholder's Meeting F.N.B. Corporation May 13, 2020 Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Non-GAAP Financial Information This document may contain statements regarding F.N.B. Corporation's outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, tax rates, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset quality levels, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting our current or future business and operations. These statements can be considered as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve various assumptions, risks and uncertainties which can change over time. Actual results or future events may be different from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "will," "should," "project," "goal," and other similar words and expressions. F.N.B. does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by federal securities laws. F.N.B.'s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: •Our business, financial results and balance sheet values are affected by business and economic circumstances, including, but not limited to: (i) developments with respect to the U.S. and global financial markets; (ii) actions by the Federal Reserve Board, U.S. Treasury Department, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and other governmental agencies, especially those that impact money supply, market interest rates or otherwise affect business activities of the financial services industry; (iii) a slowing or reversal of the current U.S. economic environment; and (iv) the impacts of tariffs or other trade policies of the U.S. or its global trading partners. •Business and operating results are affected by our ability to identify and effectively manage risks inherent in our businesses, including, where appropriate, through effective use of systems and controls, third-party insurance, derivatives, and capital management techniques, and to meet evolving regulatory capital and liquidity standards. •Competition can have an impact on customer acquisition, growth and retention, and on credit spreads, deposit gathering and product pricing, which can affect market share, deposits and revenues. Our ability to anticipate and continue to respond to technological changes can also impact our ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands. •Business and operating results can also be affected by widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, terrorist activities, system failures, security breaches, significant political events, cyberattacks or international hostilities through impacts on the economy and financial markets generally, or on us or our counterparties specifically. •Legal, regulatory and accounting developments could have an impact on our ability to operate and grow our businesses, financial condition, results of operations, competitive position, and reputation. Reputational impacts could affect matters such as business generation and retention, liquidity, funding, and the ability to attract and retain management. These developments could include: •Changes resulting from a U.S. presidential administration or legislative and regulatory reforms, including changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry, consumer protection, pension, bankruptcy and other industry aspects, and changes in accounting policies and principles. •Changes to regulations governing bank capital and liquidity standards. •Unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings or other claims and regulatory and other governmental investigations or other inquiries. These matters may result in monetary judgments or settlements or other remedies, including fines, penalties, restitution or alterations in our business practices, and in additional expenses and collateral costs, and may cause reputational harm to F.N.B. •Results of the regulatory examination and supervision process, including our failure to satisfy requirements imposed by the federal bank regulatory agencies or other governmental agencies. •The impact on our financial condition, results of operations, financial disclosures and future business strategies related to the implementation of the new FASB Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses commonly referred to as the "current expected credit loss" standard (CECL) or modifications made to the implementation or the application of the CECL standard pursuant to the 2020 Cares Act. •The impacts from the COVID-19 Pandemic and the invocation of the Defense Production Act on, among other things, the Company's business and its employees, operations, customers, critical vendors and suppliers (including any requirement by federal or state governments to effectively quarantine employees or to close operations to the extent not considered "essential" or "critical infrastructure, and the uncertainties of the duration of the same), the ability to make and receive payments, business relationships due to restrictions on travel and otherwise, liquidity, compliance with financial and operating covenants and key management. The risks identified here are not exclusive. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and other uncertainties described under Item 1A Risk Factors and Risk Management sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K (including MD&A section) for the year ended December 31, 2019, our subsequent 2020 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including the risk factors and risk management discussions) and our other subsequent filings with the SEC, which are available on our corporate website at https://www.fnb-online.com/about-us/investor-relations-shareholder-services. The F.N.B web address is included as an inactive textual reference only. Information on the F.N.B website is not part of this presentation. To supplement F.N.B.'s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), F.N.B. uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating net income available to common stockholders, operating earnings per diluted common share, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, efficiency ratio, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), and net interest margin (FTE) to provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators F.N.B. uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators that other financial institutions use to assess their performance and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The "Supplemental Information" at the end of this presentation contains a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated 2 and presented in accordance with GAAP. The information should be reviewed in conjunction with F.N.B.'s financial results disclosed on April 23, 2020, as well as F.N.B's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, subsequent quarterly 2020 Form 10-Q filings, and other subsequent filings with the SEC. Annual Meeting Rules of Conduct 3 Vincent J. Delie, Jr. Chairman, President & C.E.O., F.N.B. Corporation First National Bank of Pennsylvania 4 Introductions 5 James G. Orie Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary F.N.B. Corporation 6 Vincent J. Calabrese, Jr. Chief Financial Officer F.N.B. Corporation 7 Gary L. Guerrieri Chief Credit Officer F.N.B. Corporation 8 Call to Order 9 Annual Meeting Agenda Official Business Matters Management Presentation Questions and Answers 10 Corporate Secretary's Report Notice Mailed March 27, 2020 and Amended Notice Filed on April 30, 2020 Quorum 2019 Annual Meeting Minutes 11 Election of Directors 12 Nominees Pamela A. Bena David J. Malone William B. Campbell Frank C. Mencini James D. Chiafullo David L. Motley Vincent J. Delie, Jr. Heidi A. Nicholas Mary Jo Dively John S. Stanik Robert A. Hormell William J. Strimbu 13 Advisory Proposal Approve an Amendment and Restatement of the 2007 F.N.B. Corporation Incentive Compensation Plan 14 Advisory Proposal Named Executive Officer Compensation: Say-on-Pay 15 Advisory Proposal Ratification of Ernst & Young LLP Appointment 16 Voting 17 Voting Results 18 F.N.B. Corporation Director Election Pamela A. Bena David J. Malone William B. Campbell Frank C. Mencini James D. Chiafullo David L. Motley Vincent J. Delie, Jr. Heidi A. Nicholas Mary Jo Dively John S. Stanik Robert A. Hormell William J. Strimbu 19 F.N.B. Corporation Annual Shareholder Meeting Proposals Approval of an Amendment and Restatement of the 2007 F.N.B. Corporation Incentive Compensation Plan Named Executive Officer Compensation: Say-on-Pay Ratification of Ernst & Young LLP Appointment 20 Business Concluded 21 Management Presentation 22 COVID-19 Response 23 Timeline of COVID-19 and Management Actions FNB has taken proactive & aggressive action to stay ahead of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic World Events Cases Worldwide Actions # COVID-19 Management 3/3 Fed announces 50 bp interest rate cut 1/21 First confirmed case of COVD-19 in US 3/13 Trump declares national emergency WHO declares a Global Health Emergency 1/30 3/15 Fed cuts interest rates to 0% US Travel restrictions announced; First US death 2/29 $2.2 trillion stimulus plan announced 3/27 Trump extends stay at home to April end 3/31 First suspected local transmission in US 2/26 2018 Developed Contagious Disease & Pandemic Playbook 1/27 Activated Contagious Disease & Pandemic Playbook FNB Employee Pandemic kits rolled out 3/9 Developed Employee Distancing Plan 3/12 BoD mtg to discuss COVID-19 implications 3/18 Add'l paid time off/sick leave policy rolled out 3/18 Employees Safe Employee & Customer Experience Changes Made 3/19 Continuity Retail branch lobbies closed 3/19 Customers/Community 3/23 Risk Mgt Programs to Support Customers & Businesses Announced Add'l Compensation benefits for front line workers 3/25 USA PPP Phase 1 Applications Received and Processed, Phase 2 starts 4/14 Jan '20 Feb '20 Mar '20 Apr '20 24 SOURCE of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: World in Data FNB's Response to COVID-19 Employee Protection & Assistance Operational Response Customer and Risk Management & Preparedness Community Support ✓ ~2,000 employees working from home ✓ Pandemic kits & rigorous sanitation measures deployed to all physical locations in early March ✓ Special relief pay for front line and operations workers ✓ Up to 5 additional emergency days Activated Contagious Disease & Pandemic Playbook in January

Instituted several social distancing plans such as:

work from home rotating schedule options & shift work redundant locations for Call Center and Ops Center with call transfer options to branches

Focused on "drive-up" services and "by appt only" practices in our retail branches, supported by Clicks to Bricks strategy Developed a structured deferral program for customers

Announced several measures to support customers facing COVID-hardship:

COVID-hardship: Deferral programs Lines of credit Fee waivers

Actively engaged in the SBA PPP program

Announced a $1 million donation to our Foundation in support of COVID-19 relief efforts

COVID-19 relief efforts Encourage use of online and mobile tools Highest capital levels in two decades

Track record of a disciplined credit culture and lower risk profile

Diversified loan portfolio with low exposure to high risk industries most sensitive to COVID Frequent and recent improvement to balance sheet positioning Sale of $140M of Regency loans Sale of $300M of single service mortgage and acquired loans $300M Debt Issuance

25 $2.6 Billion in Relief Funds for Paycheck Protection Program Paycheck Protection Program Overseen by SBA; loans originated by banks

Eligible businesses <500 employees • Size: 2.5x average monthly payroll, capped at $10mm Processed more than 18,000 SBA • Rate: 1% PPP loans totaling $2.6 billion Tenor: maximum of 2 years

Lender fees: 5% if <$350k; 3% if $350k-$2mm; 1% if >$2mm

$350k-$2mm; 1% if >$2mm 0% Risk-Weighting if loans held on balance sheet

Risk-Weighting if loans held on balance sheet Includes Loan Forgiveness Debt may be forgiven if used for payroll, rent, utilities, or other necessities o Amount may not exceed original value of loan

o Forgiven amount reduced in proportion to employee layoffs; penalties waived for employers who rehire laid off employees o With required documentation from borrowers, lenders will not be subject to enforcement action or penalties

o The SBA will purchase the forgiveness amount of the loan from the lender FNB Response and Support Stood-up electronic application and processing capabilities within 7 days of program start

electronic application and processing capabilities within 7 days of program start Leveraged prior investments in technology processed 40 years of loan volume

Employees from all departments working continuously to support call volume and processing

Of the approved SBA PPP loans processed through FNB to date:

98% of eligible applications received Preferred Lending Program (PLP) numbers and the average loan amount was $139,000

97% of the loans benefitted businesses with fewer than 100 employees and, of those businesses, approximately 70% have fewer than 10 employees, over 3,700 loans (~20%) were approved for businesses operating in low-to-moderate income (LMI) neighborhoods

low-to-moderate income (LMI) neighborhoods Nearly 2,500 loans (approximately 13%) were approved for businesses in rural (non-MSA) areas 26 Total Shareholder Return Reflects Successful Execution 2019 total shareholder return of 35% significantly exceed peer results, continued outperformance in 2020

Repurchased $25 million of shares outstanding through March 12, 2020, prior to COVID-19

COVID-19 Declared 2Q20 dividend of $0.12 on April 22, 2020 LTM 65th Percentile(1) YTD 80th Percentile(1) (as of March 31, 2020) (as of March 31, 2020) LTM TSR (%) YTD TSR (%) 0 -39 -5 -40 -10 -41 -15 FNB -42 -41.3 FNB -20 Peers Peers -43 -25 -30 -27.37 -44 -35 -45 -40 -37.88 -46 -45.3 (1) Data per S&P Global, see appendix for detailed peer group listing 27 1Q20 Results & Historical Overview 28 Key 1Q20 Highlights Reported earnings per diluted common share of $0.14, impacted by $0.15 of significant items Total revenue of $301 million

Record capital markets income of $11.1 million

Average annualized loan growth of 5%, commercial growth of 6%, consumer growth of 2%

Average deposit growth of 5% and 7% non-interest bearing deposit growth compared to 1Q19

non-interest bearing deposit growth compared to 1Q19 Continued favorable asset quality results, CECL implemented 1/1/2020

Tangible Book Value per Share of $7.46, 8% increase from 1Q19

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratio of 7.36%, a 21 basis point increase from 1Q19 29 Where does FNB stand today? Erie Cleveland Hermitage State Scranton College Columbus Harrisburg Reading Pittsburgh Johnstown Lancaster York Philadelphia Baltimore Washington D.C. Piedmont Triad Raleigh Charlotte Wilmington Major Metropolitan Market Secondary Market Charleston Planned Branches Planned/Recent LPOs Current Branch Positioned for Diversification and Growth Significant presence in 7 major metropolitan markets with population over 1 million and numerous secondary markets FNB grew deposits in every major metropolitan market from 6/30/18-6/30/19 Greater number of prospective customers allows FNB to maintain its selectivity in underwriting credit while supporting growth objectives Deposit Market Population Total Position2,3 (millions) Businesses1 Pittsburgh - #3 2.3 115K Cleveland - #12 2.1 109K Baltimore - #7 2.8 139K Charlotte - #8 2.6 106K Raleigh - #9 1.9 101K Piedmont Triad - #6 1.4 72K Washington, D.C. 6.3 353K (1) Data per the NAICS accessed 3/25/2019. (2) S&P Global Market Intelligence, MSA retail market share (excludes custodian banks), pro-forma for pending acquisitions as of June 30 30, 2019. (3) #3 represents the Piedmont Triad area, which includes Greensboro - High Point MSA and Winston - Salem MSA. Sustained Revenue and Earnings Growth Performance Total Revenue and Operating Net Income Available to Common Shareholders (Millions) 12.5% and 27.9% CAGRs, Respectively $1,208 $1,212 $1,098 $813 $624 $660 $504 $532 $436 $372 $401 $367 $386 $281 $115 $123 $144 $154 $188 $33 $68 $90 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total Revenue Operating Net Income Available to Common Shareholders (non-GAAP)(1) To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide information useful in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation, 31 including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, should be reviewed in conjunction with our corresponding GAAP financial measures disclosed in our 2018 Form 10-K filing as well as other periodic fi lings with the SEC and on our website at www.fnbcorporation.com. Operating Trends and Industry-Leading Profitability Efficiency Ratio (%)(1) 70.0 65.1 65.0 62.5 61.0 60.0 58.1 57.0 56.1 55.4 54.3 54.8 54.5 55.0 50.0 45.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 FNB Peer Median Operating ROTCE (%)(1) 18.41 15.74 15.98 16.84 14.65 14.75 14.84 12.61 11.57 11.54 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 FNB Peer Median Total Loans (millions) $20,999 $14,897 $12,190 $22,153 $23,289 Total Deposits (millions) $22,400 $23,455 $16,066 $12,623 $24,786 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (1) Non-GAAP measure, refer to Appendix for GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation details; Percentile ranking relative to peer median results for each period shown; Peer data 32 per S&P Global Market Intelligence. Capital Actions and Tangible Book Value Growth TBVPS CAGR Since 12/31/2008 FNB TBVPS + Cumulative Dividends, $ FNB Peer Median TBVPS 6.0% 3.2% TBVPS + 10.7% 7.8% Cumulative Dividends Cumulative 63% 38% Payout Ratio CB&T 6.15 6.25 $0.6B 5.93 5.03 5.22 5.36 5.44 0.84 0.96 1.08 4.49 4.60 4.65 4.81 0.36 0.48 0.60 0.72 4.11 0.12 0.24 3.99 4.25 4.24 4.17 4.214.31 4.38 4.40 4.364.73 4.83 4.81 BCSB $0.6B PVFC $0.8B ANNB $0.4B PVSA $1.8B 7.04 7.13 7.32 6.65 6.85 6.38 6.15 1.56 1.68 1.80 1.92 1.44 1.20 1.32 4.59 4.70 4.85 4.93 5.00 4.97 5.04 YDKN $7.4B 12.81 METR OBAF 12.49 $2.9B 12.15 $0.4B 11.83 11.48 11.12 10.82 10.58 10.37 10.3210.38 10.25 10.08 4.92 9.74 9.8410.00 9.60 9.82 4.80 4.68 9.18 9.34 4.56 8.87 4.44 8.67 4.32 8.37 3.36 3.48 4.08 4.20 8.10 3.00 3.12 3.24 3.72 3.84 3.96 7.83 2.88 3.60 2.64 2.76 2.40 2.52 2.28 2.16 2.04 5.43 5.58 5.73 5.91 5.996.18 6.226.36 6.38 6.36 6.406.53 6.535.86 6.00 6.12 6.06 6.146.26 6.44 6.68 6.91 7.11 7.33 7.53 Q2 '09 $133mm Q2 '11 $65mm Q3 '13 $50mm Q4 '17 $54mm DTA equity raise equity raise equity raise impairment TCJA 2009Q1 2009Q2 2009Q3 2009Q4 2010Q1 2010Q2 2010Q3 2010Q4 2011Q1 2011Q2 2011Q3 2011Q4 2012Q1 2012Q2 2012Q3 2012Q4 2013Q1 2013Q2 2013Q3 2013Q4 2014Q1 2014Q2 2014Q3 2014Q4 2015Q1 2015Q2 2015Q3 2015Q4 2016Q1 2016Q2 2016Q3 2016Q4 2017Q1 2017Q2 2017Q3 2017Q4 2018Q1 2018Q2 2018Q3 2018Q4 2019Q1 2019Q2 2019Q3 2019Q4 TBVPS Cumulative Dividends TBV + Dividends 33 Highly Attractive Dividend Yield Relative to Peers(1) Year-End Dividend Yield (%) 7.07 FNB has returned more than $1 billion to shareholders over the last ten years 4.89 4.52 4.88 4.24 3.80 3.60 3.60 3.47 3.78 2.99 3.12 3.05 1.93 1.97 2.12 1.85 1.98 1.84 1.35 1.72 1.51 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 FNB Peers Quartile ranking relative to Peer Group 100th 89th 84th 84th 84th 84th 74th 79th 84th 84th 80th (1) Data per S&P Global, see appendix for detailed peer group listing 34 Questions and Answers 35 Thank You for Attending 36 Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation For The Quarter Ended $ in millions except per share amounts 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-19 30-Sep-19 30-Jun-19 31-Mar-19 Operating net income available to common stockholders Net income available to common stockholders $ 45.4 $ 93.2 $ 100.7 $ 93.2 $ 92.1 Branch consolidation costs 8.3 - - 2.9 1.6 Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs (1.7) - - 0.6 (0.3) COVID-19 expense 2.0 - - - - Tax benefit of COVID-19 expense (0.4) - - - - Service charge refunds - 4.3 - - - Tax benefit of service charge refunds - (0.9) - - - Operating net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 53.5 $ 96.6 $ 100.7 $ 95.4 $ 93.4 Operating earnings per diluted common share Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.14 $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.29 $ 0.28 Branch consolidation costs 0.03 - - 0.01 0.01 Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs (0.01) - - (0.00) (0.00) COVID-19 expense 0.01 - - - - Tax benefit of COVID-19 expense - - - - - Service charge refunds - 0.01 - - - Tax benefit of service charge refunds - - - - - Operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.30 $ 0.31 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 37 Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation $ in millions Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) Net income available to common stockholders (annualized) Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) Tangible net income available to common stockholders (annualized) (non-GAAP) Average total stockholders' equity Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity Less: Average intangible assets(1) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) Operating ROATCE Operating net income avail. to common stockholders (annualized)(2) Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) Tangible operating net income avail. to common stockholders (annualized) (non-GAAP) Average total stockholders' equity Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity Less: Average intangible assets(1) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) For The Quarter Ended 31-Mar-2031-Dec-1930-Sep-1930-Jun-1931-Mar-19 $ 182.6 $ 369.7 $ 399.6 $ 373.7 $ 373.6 10.6 11.3 11.3 11.0 11.1 $ 193.2 $ 381.0 $ 410.9 $ 384.8 $ 384.7 $ 4,874 $ 4,851 $ 4,803 $ 4,721 $ 4,652 107 107 107 107 107 2,328 2,331 2,331 2,330 2,331 $ 2,440 $ 2,413 $ 2,361 $ 2,284 $ 2,214 7.92% 15.79% 17.41% 16.84% 17.38% $ 215.1 $ 383.1 $ 399.6 $ 382.8 $ 378.9 10.6 11.3 11.3 11.0 11.1 $ 225.7 $ 394.4 $ 410.8 $ 393.8 $ 392.4 $ 4,874 $ 4,851 $ 4,803 $ 4,721 $ 4,652 107 107 107 107 107 2,328 2,331 2,335 2,330 2,331 $ 2,440 $ 2,413 $ 2,361 $ 2,284 $ 2,214 9.25% 16.34% 17.41% 17.24% 17.62% (1) Excludes loan servicing rights. (2) A non-GAAP measure, refer to page 27 in Appendix for more information. 38 Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation $ in millions Return on average tangible assets (ROATA) Net income (annualized) Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) Average total assets Less: Average intangible assets(1) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) Operating ROATA Operating net income (annualized)(2) Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) Tangible operating net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) Average total assets Less: Average intangible assets(1) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) Operating return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) For The Quarter Ended 31-Mar-2031-Dec-1930-Sep-1930-Jun-1931-Mar-19 $ 190.7 $ 377.7 $ 407.6 $ 381.9 $ 381.8 10.6 11.3 11.3 11.0 11.1 $ 201.3 $ 389.0 $ 418.9 $ 392.9 $ 393.0 $ 34,655 $ 34,401 $ 33,850 $ 33,731 $ 33,390 2,328 2,331 2,335 2,330 2,331 $ 32,327 $ 32,070 $ 31,515 $ 31,401 $ 31,059 0.62% 1.21% 1.33% 1.25% 1.26% $ 223.2 $ 391.1 $ 407.6 $ 390.9 $ 387.0 10.6 11.3 11.3 11.0 11.1 $ 233.8 $ 402.4 $ 418.9 $ 401.9 $ 398.1 $ 34,655 $ 34,401 $ 33,850 $ 33,731 $ 33,390 2,328 2,331 2,335 2,330 2,331 $ 32,327 $ 32,070 $ 31,515 $ 31,401 $ 31,059 0.72% 1.25% 1.33% 1.28% 1.28% (1) Excludes loan servicing rights. (2) A non-GAAP measure, refer to page 30 in Appendix for more information. 39 Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation For The Quarter Ended $ in millions 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-19 30-Sep-19 30-Jun-19 31-Mar-19 Operating net income Net income $ 47.4 $ 95.2 $ 102.7 $ 95.2 $ 94.1 Branch consolidation costs 8.3 - - 2.9 1.6 Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs (1.7) - - 0.6 (0.3) COVID-19 expense 2.0 - - - - Tax benefit of COVID-19 expense (0.4) - - - - Service charge refunds - 4.3 - - - Tax benefit of service charge refunds - (0.9) - - - Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 55.5 $ 98.6 $ 102.7 $ 97.5 $ 95.4 Operating return on average assets (ROAA) Operating net income (annualized)(1) $ 223.2 $ 391.1 $ 407.6 $ 390.9 $ 387.0 Average total assets $ 34,655 $ 34,401 $ 33,850 $ 33,731 $ 33,390 Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.64% 1.14% 1.20% 1.16% 1.16% (1) A non-GAAP measure, refer to reconciliation above for more information. 40 Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation For The Quarter Ended $ in millions except per share amounts 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-19 30-Sep-19 30-Jun-19 31-Mar-19 Tangible book value per common share (at period-end) Total stockholders' equity $ 4,842 $ 4,883 $ 4,820 $ 4,753 $ 4,680 Less: preferred stockholders' equity 107 107 107 107 107 Less: intangibles(1) 2,326 2,330 2,332 2,336 2,330 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,409 $ 2,447 $ 2,381 $ 2,310 $ 2,243 Ending common shares outstanding (000's) 322,674 325,015 324,880 324,807 324,516 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 7.46 $ 7.53 $ 7.33 $ 7.11 $ 6.91 Tangible common equity / Tangible assets (at period-end) Total stockholders equity $ 4,842 $ 4,883 $ 4,820 $ 4,753 $ 4,680 Less: preferred stockholders' equity 107 107 107 107 107 Less: intangibles(1) 2,326 2,330 2,332 2,336 2,330 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,409 $ 2,447 $ 2,381 $ 2,310 $ 2,243 Total assets $ 35,049 $ 34,615 $ 34,329 $ 33,903 $ 33,696 Less: intangibles(1) 2,326 2,330 2,332 2,336 2,330 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 32,722 $ 32,285 $ 31,997 $ 31,567 $ 31,366 Tangible common equity / Tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP) 7.36% 7.58% 7.44% 7.32% 7.15% (1) Excludes loan servicing rights. 41 Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation For The Quarter Ended $ in millions 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-19 30-Sep-19 30-Jun-19 31-Mar-19 Efficiency Ratio (FTE) Non-interest expense $ 194.9 $ 177.4 $ 177.8 $ 175.2 $ 165.7 Less: amortization of intangibles 3.3 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.5 Less: OREO expense 1.6 1.2 1.4 1.0 1.1 Less: COVID-19 expense 2.0 - - - - Less: branch consolidation expenses 8.3 - 2.3 0.5 Less: tax credit-related project impairment - - 3.2 - - Adjusted non-interest expense $ 179.7 $ 172.6 $ 169.5 $ 168.5 $ 160.7 Net interest income $ 232.6 $ 226.4 $ 229.8 $ 230.4 $ 230.6 Taxable equivalent adjustment 3.3 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.6 Non-interest income 68.5 74.0 80.0 74.8 65.4 Less: net securities gains - - - - - Less: gain on sale of subsidiary - - - - - Add: loss on fixed assets related to branch consolidation - - - 0.5 1.2 Add: service charge refunds - 4.3 - - - Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) + non-interest income $ 304.4 $ 308.2 $ 313.3 $ 309.3 $ 300.7 Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 59.03% 55.99% 54.11% 54.47% 53.45% 42 Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation $ in thousands, except per share data 31-Mar-20 Net interest income $ 232,631 Less: Significant, Unusual or Outsized Items - Net interest Income (non-GAAP) $ 232,631 Noninterest Income $ 68,526 Add: Significant, Unusual or Outsized Items 7,673 Noninterest Income (non-GAAP) $ 76,199 Total Revenue 301,157 Add: Significant, Unusual or Outsized Items 7,673 Total Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 308,830 Noninterest Expense 194,892 Less: Significant, Unusual or Outsized Items 15,804 Noninterest Expense (non-GAAP) $ 179,088 Pre-provision net revenue 106,265 Add: Significant, Unusual or Outsized Items 23,477 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 129,742 Provision for credit losses 47,838 Less: Significant, Unusual or Outsized Items 37,893 Provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) $ 9,945 Pre-tax income 58,427 Add: Significant, Unusual or Outsized Items 61,370 Pre-tax income (non-GAAP) $ 119,797 Income taxes 11,010 Add: Income tax benefit on Significant, Unusual or Outsized Items 12,888 Income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 23,898 Net Income 47,417 Add: Significant, Unusual or Outsized Items, net of tax 48,482 Net income (non-GAAP) $ 95,899 Net income available to common stockholders 45,407 Add: Significant, Unusual or Outsized Items, net of tax 48,482 Net income available to common stockholders (Non-GAAP) $ 93,889 Diluted EPS $ 0.14 Add: per share Significant, Unusual or Outsized Items, net of tax 0.15 Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.29 43 Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation $ in thousands except per share amounts Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) Net income available to common stockholders Amortization of intangibles, net of tax Tangible net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) Average total stockholders' equity Less: Average preferred stockholder's equity Less: Average intangible assets(1) Avereage tangible stockholder's equity (non-GAAP) Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) Operating ROATCE Operating net income available to common stockholders(2) Amortization of intangibles, net of tax Operating tangible net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) Average total stockholders' equity Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity Less: Average intangible assets(1) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) For The Fiscal Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 $ 379,208 $ 364,817 $ 191,163 $ 162,850 $ 151,608 $ 135,698 11,192 12,365 11,386 8,943 6,861 6,316 $ 390,400 $ 377,182 $ 202,549 $ 171,793 $ 158,469 $ 142,014 $ 4,757,465 $ 4,490,833 $ 4,073,700 $ 2,499,976 $ 2,072,170 $ 1,920,440 106,882 106,882 106,882 106,882 106,882 106,882 2,331,630 2,334,727 2,108,102 1,059,856 869,347 849,934 $ 2,318,953 $ 2,049,224 $ 1,858,716 $ 1,333,238 $ 1,095,941 $ 963,624 16.84% 18.41% 10.90% 12.89% 14.46% 14.74% $ 386,147 $ 366,677 $ 281,176 $ 187,739 $ 153,692 $ 143,595 11,912 12,365 11,386 8,943 6,861 6,316 $ 374,235 $ 379,042 $ 292,562 $ 196,682 $ 160,553 $ 149,911 $ 4,757,465 $ 4,490,833 $ 4,073,700 $ 2,499,976 $ 2,072,170 $ 1,920,440 106,882 106,882 106,882 106,882 106,882 106,882 2,331,630 2,334,727 2,108,102 1,059,856 869,347 849,934 $ 2,318,953 $ 2,049,224 $ 1,858,716 $ 1,333,238 $ 1,095,941 $ 963,624 16.14% 18.50% 15.74% 14.75% 14.65% 15.56% 44 Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense $ 696,128 $ 694,532 $ 681,542 $ 511,133 $ 390,549 $ 379,253 Less: amortization of intangibles 14,167 15,652 17,517 11,210 8,305 9,717 Less: OREO expense 4,652 6,360 4,438 5,154 4,637 4,400 Less: merger-related expenses - - 56,513 37,439 3,033 12,150 Less: impairment charge on other assets - - - 2,585 - - Less: branch consolidation expenses 2,783 2,939 - - - - Less: discretionary 401(k) contributions - 874 - - - - Less: tax credit related to project impairment - - - - - - Adjusted non-interest expense $ 671,313 $ 668,707 $ 603,074 $ 454,745 $ 374,574 $ 352,986 Net interest income $ 917,239 $ 932,489 $ 846,434 $ 611,512 $ 498,222 $ 466,297 Taxable equivalent adjustment 14,121 13,270 18,766 11,248 7,636 6,899 Non-interest income 294,266 275,651 252,449 201,761 162,410 158,274 Less: net securities gains 70 34 5,916 712 822 11,717 Less: gain on redemption of trust preferred securities - - - 2,422 - - Less: other non-recurring items - - - - - 2,713 Less: loss on fixed assets related to branch consolidation - - - - - - Less: gain on sale of subsidiary - 5,135 - - - - Add: branch consolidation costs 1,722 3,677 - - - - Add: service charge refunds 4,279 - - - - - Adjusted net interest income (FTE) + non-interest income $ 1,231,557 $ 1,219,918 $ 1,111,733 $ 821,387 $ 667,447 $ 617,040 Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 54.51% 54.82% 54.25% 55.36% 56.12% 57.21% 45 Attachments Original document

