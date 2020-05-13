F N B : 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting (May 13, 2020) (PDF)
05/13/2020 | 12:50pm EDT
Annual Shareholder's
Meeting
F.N.B. Corporation
May 13, 2020
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Non-GAAP Financial Information
This document may contain statements regarding F.N.B. Corporation's outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, tax rates, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset quality levels, financial
position and other matters regarding or affecting our current or future business and operations. These statements can be considered as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve various assumptions, risks and uncertainties which can change over time. Actual results or future events may be different from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "will," "should," "project," "goal," and other similar words and expressions. F.N.B. does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by federal securities laws.
F.N.B.'s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties:
•Our business, financial results and balance sheet values are affected by business and economic circumstances, including, but not limited to: (i) developments with respect to the U.S. and global financial markets; (ii) actions by the Federal Reserve Board, U.S. Treasury Department, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and other governmental agencies, especially those that impact money supply, market interest rates or otherwise affect business activities of the financial services industry; (iii) a slowing or reversal of the current U.S. economic environment; and (iv) the impacts of tariffs or other trade policies of the U.S. or its global trading partners.
•Business and operating results are affected by our ability to identify and effectively manage risks inherent in our businesses, including, where appropriate, through effective use of systems and controls, third-party insurance, derivatives, and capital management techniques, and to meet evolving regulatory capital and liquidity standards.
•Competition can have an impact on customer acquisition, growth and retention, and on credit spreads, deposit gathering and product pricing, which can affect market share, deposits and revenues. Our ability to anticipate and continue to respond to technological changes can also impact our ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands.
•Business and operating results can also be affected by widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, terrorist activities, system failures, security breaches, significant political events, cyberattacks or international hostilities through impacts on the economy and financial markets generally, or on us or our counterparties specifically.
•Legal, regulatory and accounting developments could have an impact on our ability to operate and grow our businesses, financial condition, results of operations, competitive position, and reputation. Reputational impacts could affect matters such as business generation and retention, liquidity, funding, and the ability to attract and retain management. These developments could include:
•Changes resulting from a U.S. presidential administration or legislative and regulatory reforms, including changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry, consumer protection, pension, bankruptcy and other industry aspects, and changes in accounting policies and principles.
•Changes to regulations governing bank capital and liquidity standards.
•Unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings or other claims and regulatory and other governmental investigations or other inquiries. These matters may result in monetary judgments or settlements or other remedies, including fines, penalties, restitution or alterations in our business practices, and in additional expenses and collateral costs, and may cause reputational harm to F.N.B.
•Results of the regulatory examination and supervision process, including our failure to satisfy requirements imposed by the federal bank regulatory agencies or other governmental agencies.
•The impact on our financial condition, results of operations, financial disclosures and future business strategies related to the implementation of the new FASB Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses commonly referred to as the "current expected credit loss" standard (CECL) or modifications made to the implementation or the application of the CECL standard pursuant to the 2020 Cares Act.
•The impacts from the COVID-19 Pandemic and the invocation of the Defense Production Act on, among other things, the Company's business and its employees, operations, customers, critical vendors and suppliers (including any requirement by federal or state governments to effectively quarantine employees or to close operations to the extent not considered "essential" or "critical infrastructure, and the uncertainties of the duration of the same), the ability to make and receive payments, business relationships due to restrictions on travel and otherwise, liquidity, compliance with financial and operating covenants and key management.
The risks identified here are not exclusive. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and other uncertainties described under Item 1A Risk Factors and Risk Management sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K (including MD&A section) for the year ended December 31, 2019, our subsequent 2020 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including the risk factors and risk management discussions) and our other subsequent filings with the SEC, which are available on our corporate website at https://www.fnb-online.com/about-us/investor-relations-shareholder-services. The F.N.B web address is included as an inactive textual reference only. Information on the F.N.B website is not part of this presentation.
To supplement F.N.B.'s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), F.N.B. uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating net income available to common stockholders, operating earnings per diluted common share, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, efficiency ratio, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), and net interest margin (FTE) to provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators F.N.B. uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators that other financial institutions use to assess their performance and trends.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The "Supplemental Information" at the end of this presentation contains a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated 2 and presented in accordance with GAAP. The information should be reviewed in conjunction with F.N.B.'s financial results disclosed on April 23, 2020, as well as F.N.B's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, subsequent quarterly 2020 Form 10-Q filings, and other subsequent filings with the SEC.
Annual Meeting Rules of Conduct
Vincent J. Delie, Jr.
Chairman,
President & C.E.O.,
F.N.B. Corporation
First National Bank
of Pennsylvania
Introductions
5
James G. Orie
Chief Legal Officer & Corporate
Secretary
F.N.B. Corporation
Vincent J. Calabrese, Jr.
Chief Financial Officer
F.N.B. Corporation
Gary L. Guerrieri
Chief Credit Officer
F.N.B. Corporation
Call to Order
9
Annual Meeting Agenda
Official Business Matters
Management Presentation
Questions and Answers
Corporate Secretary's Report
Notice Mailed March 27, 2020 and Amended Notice Filed on April 30, 2020
Quorum
2019 Annual Meeting Minutes
Election of Directors
12
Nominees
Pamela A. Bena
David J. Malone
William B. Campbell
Frank C. Mencini
James D. Chiafullo
David L. Motley
Vincent J. Delie, Jr.
Heidi A. Nicholas
Mary Jo Dively
John S. Stanik
Robert A. Hormell
William J. Strimbu
Advisory Proposal
Approve an Amendment and Restatement of the 2007 F.N.B.
Approval of an Amendment and Restatement of the 2007 F.N.B.
Corporation Incentive Compensation Plan
Named Executive Officer Compensation: Say-on-Pay
Ratification of Ernst & Young LLP Appointment
Business Concluded
Management Presentation
22
COVID-19 Response
23
Timeline of COVID-19 and Management Actions
FNB has taken proactive & aggressive action to stay ahead of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic
World Events
Cases Worldwide
Actions
# COVID-19
Management
3/3
Fed announces 50 bp interest rate cut
1/21
First confirmed case of COVD-19 in US
3/13
Trump declares national emergency
WHO declares a Global Health Emergency
1/30
3/15
Fed cuts interest rates to 0%
US Travel restrictions announced; First US death
2/29
$2.2 trillion stimulus plan announced
3/27
Trump extends stay at home to April end
3/31
First suspected local transmission in US
2/26
2018
Developed Contagious Disease & Pandemic Playbook
1/27
Activated Contagious Disease & Pandemic Playbook
FNB Employee Pandemic kits rolled out
3/9
Developed Employee Distancing Plan
3/12
BoD mtg to discuss COVID-19 implications
3/18
Add'l paid time off/sick leave policy rolled out
3/18
Employees
Safe Employee & Customer Experience Changes Made
3/19
Continuity
Retail branch lobbies closed
3/19
Customers/Community
3/23
Risk Mgt
Programs to Support Customers & Businesses Announced
Add'l Compensation benefits for front line workers
3/25
USA
PPP Phase 1 Applications Received and Processed, Phase 2 starts
4/14
Jan '20
Feb '20
Mar '20
Apr '20
SOURCE of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: World in Data
FNB's Response to COVID-19
Employee Protection
& Assistance
Operational Response
Customer and
Risk Management
& Preparedness
Community Support
✓ ~2,000 employees
working from home
✓ Pandemic kits &
rigorous sanitation
measures deployed to
all physical locations in
early March
✓ Special relief pay for
front line and
operations workers
✓ Up to 5 additional
emergency days
Activated Contagious Disease & Pandemic Playbook in January
Instituted several social distancing plans such as:
work from home
rotating schedule options & shift work
redundant locations for Call Center and Ops Center with call transfer options to branches
Focused on "drive-up" services and "by appt only" practices in our retail branches, supported by Clicks to Bricks strategy
Developed a structured deferral program for customers
Announced several measures to support customers facing COVID-hardship:
Deferral programs
Lines of credit
Fee waivers
Actively engaged in the SBA PPP program
Announced a $1 million donation to our Foundation in support of COVID-19 relief efforts
Encourage use of online and mobile tools
Highest capital levels in two decades
Track record of a disciplined credit culture and lower risk profile
Diversified loan portfolio with low exposure to high risk industries most sensitive to COVID
Frequent and recent improvement to balance sheet positioning
Sale of $140M of Regency loans
Sale of $300M of single service mortgage and acquired loans
$300M Debt Issuance
$2.6 Billion in Relief Funds for Paycheck Protection Program
Paycheck Protection Program
Overseen by SBA; loans originated by banks
Eligible businesses <500 employees
Size: 2.5x average monthly payroll, capped at $10mm
Processed more than 18,000 SBA
Rate: 1%
PPP loans totaling $2.6 billion
Tenor: maximum of 2 years
Lender fees: 5% if <$350k; 3% if $350k-$2mm; 1% if >$2mm
0% Risk-Weighting if loans held on balance sheet
Includes Loan Forgiveness
Debt may be forgiven if used for payroll, rent, utilities, or other necessitieso Amount may not exceed original value of loan o Forgiven amount reduced in proportion to employee layoffs; penalties waived for employers who rehire laid off employees o With required documentation from borrowers, lenders will not be subject to enforcement action or penalties o The SBA will purchase the forgiveness amount of the loan from the lender
FNB Response and Support
Stood-upelectronic application and processing capabilities within 7 days of program start
Leveraged prior investments in technology processed 40 years of loan volume
Employees from all departments working continuously to support call volume and processing
Of the approved SBA PPP loans processed through FNB to date:
98% of eligible applications received Preferred Lending Program (PLP) numbers and the average loan amount was $139,000
97% of the loans benefitted businesses with fewer than 100 employees and, of those businesses, approximately 70% have fewer than 10 employees, over 3,700 loans (~20%) were approved for businesses operating in low-to-moderate income (LMI) neighborhoods
Nearly 2,500 loans (approximately 13%) were approved for businesses in rural (non-MSA) areas
Total Shareholder Return Reflects Successful Execution
2019 total shareholder return of 35% significantly exceed peer results, continued outperformance in 2020
Repurchased $25 million of shares outstanding through March 12, 2020, prior to COVID-19
Declared 2Q20 dividend of $0.12 on April 22, 2020
LTM 65th Percentile(1)
YTD 80th Percentile(1)
(as of March 31, 2020)
(as of March 31, 2020)
LTM TSR (%)
YTD TSR (%)
-39
-5
-40
-10
-41
-15
FNB
-42
-41.3
FNB
-20
Peers
Peers
-43
-25
-30
-27.37
-44
-35
-45
-40
-37.88
-46
-45.3
Data per S&P Global, see appendix for detailed peer group listing
1Q20 Results & Historical Overview
28
Key 1Q20 Highlights
Reported earnings per diluted common share of $0.14, impacted by $0.15 of significant items
Total revenue of $301 million
Record capital markets income of $11.1 million
Average annualized loan growth of 5%, commercial growth of 6%, consumer growth of 2%
Average deposit growth of 5% and 7% non-interest bearing deposit growth compared to 1Q19
Continued favorable asset quality results, CECL implemented 1/1/2020
Tangible Book Value per Share of $7.46, 8% increase from 1Q19
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratio of 7.36%, a 21 basis point increase from 1Q19
Where does FNB stand today?
Erie
Cleveland
Hermitage
State
Scranton
College
Columbus
Harrisburg
Reading
Pittsburgh
Johnstown
Lancaster
York
Philadelphia
Baltimore
Washington D.C.
Piedmont Triad
Raleigh
Charlotte
Wilmington
Major Metropolitan
Market
Secondary Market
Charleston
Planned Branches
Planned/Recent LPOs
Current Branch
Positioned for Diversification and Growth
Significant presence in 7 major metropolitan markets with population over 1 million and numerous secondary markets
FNB grew deposits in every major metropolitan market from 6/30/18-6/30/19
Greater number of prospective customers allows FNB to maintain its selectivity in underwriting credit while supporting growth objectives
Deposit Market
Population
Total
Position2,3
(millions)
Businesses1
Pittsburgh - #3
2.3
115K
Cleveland - #12
2.1
109K
Baltimore - #7
2.8
139K
Charlotte - #8
2.6
106K
Raleigh - #9
1.9
101K
Piedmont Triad - #6
1.4
72K
Washington, D.C.
6.3
353K
(1) Data per the NAICS accessed 3/25/2019. (2) S&P Global Market Intelligence, MSA retail market share (excludes custodian banks), pro-forma for pending acquisitions as of June
30
30, 2019. (3) #3 represents the Piedmont Triad area, which includes Greensboro - High Point MSA and Winston - Salem MSA.
Sustained Revenue and Earnings Growth Performance
Total Revenue and Operating Net Income Available to Common
Shareholders (Millions)
12.5% and 27.9% CAGRs, Respectively
$1,208
$1,212
$1,098
$813
$624
$660
$504
$532
$436
$372
$401
$367
$386
$281
$115
$123
$144
$154
$188
$33
$68
$90
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Total Revenue
Operating Net Income Available to Common Shareholders (non-GAAP)(1)
To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide information useful in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as
supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation,
including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, should be reviewed in conjunction with our corresponding GAAP financial measures disclosed in our 2018 Form 10-K filing as well as other periodic fi lings with the SEC and on our website at www.fnbcorporation.com.
Operating Trends and Industry-Leading Profitability
Efficiency Ratio (%)(1)
70.0
65.1
65.0
62.5
61.0
60.0
58.1
57.0
56.1
55.4
54.3
54.8
54.5
55.0
50.0
45.0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
FNB
Peer Median
Operating ROTCE (%)(1)
18.41
15.74
15.98
16.84
14.65
14.75
14.84
12.61
11.57 11.54
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
FNB
Peer Median
Total Loans (millions)
$20,999
$14,897
$12,190
$22,153
$23,289
Total Deposits (millions)
$22,400 $23,455
$16,066
$12,623
$24,786
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
(1) Non-GAAP measure, refer to Appendix for GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation details; Percentile ranking relative to peer median results for each period shown; Peer data