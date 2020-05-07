F.N.B. Corporation : Processes More Than 18,000 Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program Loans Totaling $2.6 Billion in Relief Funds

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), parent company of First National Bank, today announced that it has processed more than 18,000 Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to date, representing approximately $2.6 billion in direct relief to small businesses across the Company's seven-state footprint. FNB has closed and funded 94% of the PPP loan requests, resulting in $2.4 billion in relief funds already advanced to its clients.

Of the approved SBA PPP loans processed through FNB to date:

98% of eligible applications received Preferred Lending Program (PLP) numbers

The average loan amount was $139,000

92% of the loans were under $350,000

76% of the loans were under $100,000

97% of the loans benefitted businesses with fewer than 100 employees and, of those businesses, approximately 70% have fewer than 10 employees

More than 3,700 loans (approximately 20%) were approved for businesses operating in low-to-moderate income (LMI) neighborhoods

Nearly 2,500 loans (approximately 13%) were approved for businesses in rural (non-MSA) areas

"I am extremely proud of our employees who worked tirelessly around the clock seven days a week to ensure that tens of thousands of small businesses receive the critical funding they need to protect their livelihoods and retain hundreds of thousands of employees," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Our actions are in direct alignment with our mission to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve."

FNB also was one of the first banks in the country to announce a formal program providing additional support measures to alleviate the financial burden on businesses and consumers from the COVID-19 pandemic, including relief efforts and deferral programs.

Deferred nearly $1.5 billion in loan payments for more than 10,000 clients as of April 28

in loan payments for more than 10,000 clients as of Waived service charges and fees for customers directly impacted by COVID-19

Remained active as a lender, originating over $900 million in additional loans and leases to small- and medium-size businesses during the first quarter, consistently deploying capital to advance the economic success of the Company's clients

in additional loans and leases to small- and medium-size businesses during the first quarter, consistently deploying capital to advance the economic success of the Company's clients Participant in the PA CARE Package, developed to provide consumer relief for citizens across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

In addition to the Company's annual commitment, FNB supports its local communities impacted by the pandemic in various ways, including:

Donating $1 million in support of COVID-19 relief efforts

in support of COVID-19 relief efforts Engaging in proactive outreach to more than 100 nonprofit and community organizations, which are predominantly dedicated to serving LMI communities, across its multi-state footprint regarding PPP loans and other programs

Allocating $1 million in special relief payments to its own frontline and operations employees

in special relief payments to its own frontline and operations employees Supporting numerous food banks, local businesses and healthcare professionals through financial support and volunteer activities

To learn more about FNB's financial relief programs and its response to COVID-19, including branch hours and additional measures the Company is taking, please visit FNB's website at www.fnb-online.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $35 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.



FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

