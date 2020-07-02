F N B : First National Bank Named Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio for Sixth Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced today that it has been named to The Plain Dealer's ranking of the Top Workplaces in Northeast Ohio for 2020. This is FNB's sixth consecutive year on the list, which is based solely on employee feedback.

"This latest honor reflects FNB's continuous efforts to prioritize our employees and to ensure they feel valued and that they have a voice in the Company's future," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "While so much has changed in the last few months, there has been one constant – the dedication of our employees, who continue to go above and beyond in supporting each other, our customers and the communities we call home."

FNB has been recognized nearly 30 times as a leading workplace over the past decade, based on employee feedback in multiple markets across the Bank's seven-state footprint. In addition to being recognized as a Top Workplace, FNB was named to the Forbes list of America's Best-In-State Banks 2020 in the state of Ohio, based on customer responses. FNB was given high scores by customers for trust, branch service, digital service, financial advice and terms and conditions.

"These honors demonstrate that it is our engaged and caring employees who enable the quality banking experience our customers expect at FNB," added Jeffrey S. Bechtel, President of FNB's Cleveland Region.

The Top Workplace lists are administered independently by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. The America's Best-In-State Banks list is based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. citizens across all states. The survey is administered by Statista, a leading market research firm, in partnership with Forbes.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $35 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.



FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

