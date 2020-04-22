Log in
ÅF Pöyry publ : AFRY awarded EPCM services assignment for the extension of Vantaa Energy Waste-to-Energy plant in Finland

04/22/2020 | 03:13am EDT

Vantaa Energy has awarded AFRY with the Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services for the extension of their Waste-to-Energy plant in Vantaa, Finland. The assignment includes project management, basic and detail engineering and procurement and construction management services.

Published April 22, 2020

The construction of the new power plant will start in spring 2020 and the plant is expected to start commercial operations at the end of 2022. Once in operation, using renewable energy sources it will enable coal-free energy production at Vantaa Energy already in 2022. The plant will use about 200 000 tons of waste from trade and industry not suitable for recycling and will produce district heat with 80 MW capacity.

'It is great to be able to share good climate news. We need major and swift changes to mitigate the climate crisis. We energy sector companies play a key role in this task. The extension of our waste-to-energy plant is a key enabler in moving away from using coal in energy production as the first large energy utility in the capital region already in 2022,' says Jukka Toivonen, CEO at Vantaa Energy.

'We are happy to be able to support Vantaa Energy in this significant project that will allow them to decrease CO2 emissions and enable transition from coal to renewable sources. This assignment will further strengthen AFRY's position as one of the leading experts of energy efficient thermal heat and the number one energy consultant in Finland,' says Ilkka Heikkilä, BU Manager, Thermal Heat and Renewable Energy at AFRY in Finland.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within AFRY's Energy Division order stock in Q1/2020.

Further information:

AFRY
Ilkka Heikkilä
Business Unit Manager, Thermal Heat & Power and Renewable Energy, Finland
Tel. +358 10 33 24268

Vantaa Energy
Jukka Toivonen
CEO
Tel. +358 50 453 6729

Did you know?

During the past 50 years, AFRY has been contributing to more than 400 projects that deal with energy solutions utilizing waste.

AFRY is an international engineering, design and advisory company. We support our clients to progress in sustainability and digitalisation.

We are 17,000 devoted experts within the fields of infrastructure, industry and energy, operating across the world to create sustainable solutions for future generations.

Making Future

afry.com

Disclaimer

ÅF AB published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 07:12:06 UTC
