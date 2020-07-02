ÅF Pöyry publ : AFRY awarded contract for consultancy services for Daimer Basha dam project, Pakistan

AFRY, as a key member of the Diamer Basha Consultants Group (DBCG), has been awarded the contract for consultancy services for the Diamer Basha Dam Project.

The consultancy services agreement includes construction design, construction supervision and contract administration of the Diamer Basha Dam Project which is scheduled to be completed by 2030.

The DBCG Joint Venture comprises of 6 national and foreign JV partners, namely NESPAK (Pakistan), ACE (Pakistan), AFRY (Switzerland), MWH International - Stantec (USA), Dolsar Engineering (Turkey), Mott MacDonald Pakistan (Pakistan) and 6 national and foreign sub-consultants.

The Diamer Basha Dam Project is one of the important Indus River cascade hydropower projects of Pakistan. The dam site is located on the Indus River about 315 km upstream of the Tarbela Dam (in operation) and about 74 km upstream of the Dasu dam (under construction). It is 165 km downstream of the Gilgit-Baltistan capital, Gilgit, and 40 km downstream of Chilas. The main features of the project include a 272m high roller compacted concrete (RCC) arched gravity dam with a concrete volume of some 17 million cubic metres and two underground powerhouses having a total installed capacity of 4,500 MW generated by 12 Francis-type turbine units. The dam will impound a reservoir having a total storage capacity of about 10,000 MCM and a live storage of about 7,900 MCM. When completed, the dam will be the tallest RCC dam in the world and one of the tallest concrete gravity dams in the world. With 4,500 MW installed capacity, Diamer Basha will be the largest power producer in Pakistan and among the largest 20 hydropower generation stations in the world.

'It is a pleasure to contribute our waste expertise and knowledge as part of the DBCG towards this ground breaking project, being recognised on completion as being the tallest of its kind, further strengthens AFRY's leading position within the global hydro sector', says Knut Sierotzki, Vice President Hydropower, Asia.

AFRY's hydro team have over 125 years of experience, having been involved in some of the world's leading projects, supporting our clients' needs globally.

