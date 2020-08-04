ÅF Pöyry publ : AFRY awarded owner's engineering services assignment for an offshore wind farm project in Vietnam

Tue, 08/04/2020 - 09:00
AFRY Press Release August 4 2020 at 9.00 am (CET)
AFRY has been awarded an owner's engineering services assignment for Tra Vinh Offshore Wind Farm, a 48 MW wind farm project located in Tra Vinh Province, Vietnam. The project is owned by Truong Thanh Tra Vinh Wind Power JSC, and affiliated company of Sermsang Power Corporation PLC. (SSP), one of Thailand's fastest growing independent power producers.
AFRY will provide a full scope of owner's engineering services for the implementation phase of the project, having previously supported Sermsang as technical advisor in the feasibility study phase, EPC bidding process, and energy yield assessments for this project. AFRY's owner's engineer assignment includes project management services, engineering design review as well as monitoring of the onshore and offshore construction, installation and commissioning works for the entire wind farm complex, including also the wind farm substation, transmission line and connection to the power grid. The project's target commercial operation date (COD) is October 2021.
'Sermsang Power Corporation is one of our key clients who are rapidly expanding their international business throughout Asia and actively ramping up their renewable energy production portfolio,' said Esa Holttinen, Business Director, Wind Power. 'We are proud to once again support Sermsang in reaching their strategic goals,' he added.
Tra Vinh Wind Farm is part of SSP's goal to becoming a leading power company in Asia, by engaging in sustainable power production and sourcing, as well as promoting a sustainable and clean environment for the best benefits of society.
The Tra Vinh project will be SSP's first offshore wind farm investment and one of the first offshore wind farms to be constructed in Vietnam.
For further information, contact:
Esa Holttinen
Business Director, Wind Power
Tel. +66 61 401 4273
Nguyen Thanh Quang
Business Development Manager, Vietnam
Tel. +84 91 640 1891
Did you know?
-
AFRY has been involved in more than 7,500 MW of wind power in Asia and over 30 GW globally.
-
AFRY is one of the largest power sector consulting engineering companies in Southeast Asia, currently involved in over 30GW of ongoing thermal, hydro and renewable energy projects in the region.
AFRY is an international engineering, design and advisory company. We support our clients to progress in sustainability and digitalisation. We are 17,000 devoted experts within the fields of infrastructure, industry and energy, operating across the world to create sustainable solutions for future generations.
Making Future
AFRY.com (http://www.afry.com)
Disclaimer
ÅF Pöyry AB published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 07:11:12 UTC