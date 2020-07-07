ÅF Pöyry publ : AFRY enables Vistin Pharma to double the production capacity of diabetes medicine

As partner for five years of Vistin Pharma, AFRY has been entrusted to carry out a turn key project and build a plant with the purpose of doubling the production capacity of the diabetes medicine Metformin for diabetes type 2.

Diabetes type 2 is the most common diabetes disease and a growing endemic disease across the world. It usually develops in adulthood and means that the body still produces insulin, but just not enough. The International Diabetes Federation, IDF, estimates that by 2040, 642 million people will have diabetes. In 2015, that figure was 415 million. This demands for pharmaceutical companies such as Vistin Pharma to increase the production of diabetes medicine in order to meet the need.

AFRY has been a partner for five years and is now entrusted to carry out the turn key project Metformin Expansion Project, which aims to double the production capacity of the diabetes medicine Metformin for diabetes type 2 in Vistin Pharma's facility in Kragerö in the south of Norway. The capacity will be increased by expanding the production process with a parallell line, and by optimising some parts of the factory. A cross-functional team from AFRY is responsible for project management, process design, automation, pipe construction, validation, quality assurance, assembly, installation and commissioning.

'Thanks to AFRY's deep technical knowledge, and developed management system, Quality Management System, this collaboration means that we are confident that the increase in capacity meets all safety and quality requirements. Also, they know our plant, as well as the requirements for drug production, which shortens the start-up period of the project', says Kjell-Erik Nordby, CEO, Vistin Pharma.

'We are proud to once again have gained the confidence to be a part of Vistin Pharma's important work to meet the growing global need for diabetes medicine,' says Robert Larsson, EVP and Head of Industrial & Digital Solutions Division.

