ÅF Pöyry AB (publ)

ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)

(AF B)
ÅF Pöyry publ : ÅF Pöyry, Skanska and Sweco receive international innovation award

10/17/2019 | 02:34am EDT

The Swedish entry to the international competition AEC Excellence Awards 2019 has been awarded first place in the category 'Building Design, Large Projects'. The collaboration between ÅF Pöyry, Skanska and Sweco concerns design, planning and project planning of the research facility European Spallation Source (ESS) in Lund, in the south of Sweden. A research facility expected to become one of the world's most modern and most sustainable of its kind.

Published October 17, 2019

ESS is one of the largest research and technical infrastructure projects being built today. It is a cross-disciplinary research facility based on the world's strongest neutron source, with state-of-the-art neutron instruments, laboratories and software development centres. The project is a pan-European collaboration with 13 European countries as members, and is expected to draw between two to three thousand researchers annually to the facility in Lund, in the south of Sweden. The ESS is currently under construction and is expected to be up and running in 2023.

It is now clear that the ongoing project, a cooperation between ÅF Pöyry, Sweco and Skanska has been announced as winner in the category 'Building Design, Large Projects' in the AEC Excellence Awards 2019.

The motivation is as follows:

Not only one of the largest building projects in Europe, the European Spallation Source will be the world's most advanced and first sustainable research facility based on the world's most powerful neutron source. By using Autodesk technology, the team -consisting of stakeholders from 13 countries for the project located in Sweden - is able to collaborate better and achieve their goal of having as much information as possible in each model.

The competition is organised and hosted by Autodesk, this year with the co-sponsors Construction Dive, SmartCities Dive, Society for Marketing Professional Services as well as Informed Infrastructure. ´

'The Autodesk AEC Excellence Awards celebrate projects from around the world that create impact through advanced methodology and innovation which reshape the processes in terms of design and construction. The European Spallation Source is one of the largest constructions projects in Europe and when it is ready, one of the most powerful research facilities in the world. The way in which the team has applied Autodesk's solutions to improve collaboration and efficiency in such an enormous and

complex project is truly impressive,' says Joy Stark, Director, Building Design Marketing, Autodesk.

To read more about the competition, click here: https://www.aecexcellence.com

To read more about the ESS, click here: https://europeanspallationsource.se/

The awards ceremony will take place during Autodesk University in Las Vegas in November.

Corporate Communication
ÅF Pöyry AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Cathrine Sandegren, EVP and Head of Communications and Brand
+46 70 292 68 26

ÅF Pöyry is a leading international engineering, design and consultancy company. We create solutions for our clients from a sustainability perspective and based on global trends such as urbanisation and digitalisation. We bring together over 16,000 dedicated experts in the fields of infrastructure, industry and energy, all of whom work globally to create sustainable solutions for future generations.

Making Future.

Download/open as file:

Disclaimer

ÅF AB published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 06:33:06 UTC
