ÅF Pöyry publ : ÅF - one of Sweden's most attractive employers

ÅF was ranked second and third in the yearly survey among young engineers provided by Universum. ÅF is also awarded the most attractive employer in the category Technical Consultants.

Published October 03, 2019

This year more than 21 600 young academics participated in the survey and appointed Sweden's most attractive employers.

The result shows that ÅF is ranked second among Master of Science graduates and ranked on a third place among Bachelor of Science graduates. ÅF is also awarded as the most popular employer in the category Technical Consultants.

'We are so proud to receive this award. We are 17,000 employees who together provide sustainable solutions in over 100 countries. It creates an incredibly dynamic workplace and great opportunities for our employees to make a difference. At the same time, we have a strong focus on leadership and competence development, says Emma Claesson, EVP and Head of HR.

ÅF prioritizes diversity and inclusion, and have during the last years put a lot of focus on the unique project New Immigrated Engineers, by which we have recruited almost 200 new employees. Being an attractive employer for the future generation is essential to ÅF, as is the matter to attract more women into engineering.

About the survey

Every year Swedish young academics rank the companies they want to work for. Karriärbarometern is a comprehensive student survey about career, professional life and future.

For the complete result, see [link]

