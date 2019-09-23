F Secure Oyj : Secure CEO accepted into orbes Technology Council

New York, New York - September 18, 2019: Samu Konttinen, CEO of cyber security company F-Secure, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Konttinen was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

'We are honored to welcome Samu into the community,' said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. 'Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.'

As an accepted member of the Council, Konttinen has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Konttinen will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Konttinen will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

'Cyber criminals are far too capable, clever and persistent to be defeated by technology alone,' Konttinen said. 'I look forward to sharing my insights from more than a decade of experience in cybersecurity to help businesses protect themselves and secure the trust of their customers. And I want to thank the Forbes Councils for this opportunity.' ​

ABOUT F-SECURE

Nobody knows cyber security like F-Secure. For three decades, F-Secure has driven innovations in cyber security, defending tens of thousands of companies and millions of people. With unsurpassed experience in endpoint protection as well as detection and response, F-Secure shields enterprises and consumers against everything from advanced cyber attacks and data breaches to widespread ransomware infections. F-Secure's sophisticated technology combines the power of machine learning with the human expertise of its world-renowned security labs for a singular approach called Live Security. F-Secure's security experts have participated in more European cyber crime scene investigations than any other company in the market, and its products are sold all over the world by over 200 broadband and mobile operators and thousands of resellers.

Founded in 1988, F-Secure is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.

f-secure.com | twitter.com/fsecure | facebook.com/f-secure

