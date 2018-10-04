F Secure Oyj : Secure, Zyxel Bringing Secure Wi-i to Connected Homes

Helsinki, Finland - October 4, 2018: Cyber security provider F-Secure and broadband networking solutions provider Zyxel are teaming up to bring fast, secure Wi-Fi to homes all over the world. The two companies have signed an agreement to offer service providers a range of home cyber security gateways that provide the fast Wi-Fi connectivity demanded by today's consumers while delivering comprehensive protection for PCs, smart TVs, mobile phones and tablets, and all the other internet-enabled devices finding their way into people's homes.

'We are delighted to work with Zyxel to help bring residential gateways with world-class security to the market,' said Kristian Järnefelt, F-Secure's Executive Vice President of Consumer Security. 'We have experience working with over 200 operator partners to bring security to people while they're at home and on the move. And with routers quickly becoming another door to people's homes, both F-Secure and Zyxel are committed to providing the market with secure routers that can prevent these home gateways from becoming doors for cyber criminals and other online threats.'

The new offering implements F-Secure Connected Home Security into Zyxel's home cyber security gateways available to service providers all over the world. Powered by F-Secure Security Cloud and its industrial-strength artificial intelligence capabilities, it provides a complete home network security solution that includes malware protection, anti-tracking privacy features, and more.

The combined solution's design allows it to protect all the connected devices in today's homes, including internet of things (IoT) devices that can't run security software such as smart TVs, internet-connected appliances, and smart thermostats, as well as traditional PCs and mobile devices. It also includes features like Parental Control or Family Rules, making the offering an ideal way to simplify secure internet access for families leading increasingly connected lifestyles.

The agreement makes Zyxel one of the first network solution providers to implement F-Secure Connected Home Security into their gateways. The combined solution offers service providers a powerful, unique solution for adding premium, revenue generating security services to their portfolio.

'With the growing adoption of smart home and IoT devices, security has become essential for connected homes,' said Allen Lin, Vice President of Zyxel's Broadband EMEA Business Unit. 'By teaming up with F-Secure, we're offering service providers a complete solution with best-in-class connectivity and security, which not only saves their time on integration but also helps them create an exceptional user experience for their security-conscious subscribers.'

F-Secure and Zyxel will showcase the solution at the Broadband World Forum in Berlin from October 23-25, 2018.

More Information

F-Secure Connected Home Security

F-Secure Blog: A Secure Digital Life Requires Simplicity

About F-Secure

Nobody knows cyber security like F-Secure. For three decades, F-Secure has driven innovations in cyber security, defending tens of thousands of companies and millions of people. With unsurpassed experience in endpoint protection as well as detection and response, F-Secure shields enterprises and consumers against everything from advanced cyber attacks and data breaches to widespread ransomware infections. F-Secure's sophisticated technology combines the power of machine learning with the human expertise of its world-renowned security labs for a singular approach called Live Security. F-Secure's security experts have participated in more European cyber crime scene investigations than any other company in the market, and its products are sold all over the world by over 200 broadband and mobile operators and thousands of resellers.

Founded in 1988, F-Secure is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.

f-secure.com | twitter.com/fsecure | facebook.com/f-secure

About Zyxel Communications

Focused on innovation and customer-centric technology and service, Zyxel Communications has been connecting people to the Internet for nearly 30 years. Our ability to adapt and innovate with networking technology places us at the forefront of the drive to create connectivity for telcos and service providers as well as businesses and home users.

Zyxel is a global force in the communications market with an unrivalled international presence that includes:

- 150 markets served

- 1,500 passionate associates

- 700,000 businesses working smarter with Zyxel solutions

- 100 million devices creating global connections

Today, Zyxel is building the networks of tomorrow, unlocking potential, and meeting the needs of the modern workplace-powering people at work, life, and play. Zyxel, Your Networking Ally.

zyxel.com | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

F-Secure media relations

Adam Pilkey

+358 40 637 8859

Zyxel media relations

Gisele Lee

+886 3 578 3942 ext. 88451

Media Relations Representative for Zyxel

Ken Hagihara, APR, MCM

Integrity Public Relations, Inc.

+1 949 768 4423 ext. 101