Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  F-Secure Oyj    FSC1V   FI0009801310

F-SECURE OYJ

(FSC1V)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

F Secure Oyj : Secure joins Broadband orum to help shape Connected Home security standards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 03:56am EDT

Helsinki, Finland - August 30, 2019: F-Secure has joined Broadband Forum, the communications industry's leading organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards, and ecosystem development, to better serve communication service providers and secure its wireless home offerings better in the battle against ever-increasing cyber threats.

The world-leading Finnish cyber security company has made the move in order to help shape Connected Home standards of the future as the explosion of home-based connected devices brings both challenges and opportunities for consumers.

'The challenge is how do we work together to mitigate against new vulnerabilities? The opportunity is to create new services for our customers that both protect their data, and their privacy,' says Paul Palmer, Director of Business Development at F-Secure Corporation. 'It is the responsibility of all of us in our industry to keep our users safe. Strong collaboration is the key, and organizations like Broadband Forum have the power to bring together an ecosystem that finds the right solutions.'

Broadband Forum is at the forefront of driving standards around Connected Home and security through its initiatives such as the User Services Platform (USP). First published in April 2018, the User Services Platform - an evolution of the TR-069 standard that has been installed in over 1 billion homes globally - is Broadband Forum's solution for service providers looking for a truly unified, common approach to securely deploy, manage, and control network-aware consumer electronics, including home and enterprise Wi-Fi, the internet of things, and more.

'Security has emerged as a top-of-mind issue for service providers as they grapple with an explosion of broadband-ready devices seeking to connect to their networks and a heightened sensitivity to data privacy,' says Robin Mersh, Chief Executive Officer of Broadband Forum. 'As USP takes the baton from TR-069 and defines the user experience and management paradigm for the next 1 billion broadband installations, it is crucial that global leaders in security provide their expertise and guidance. F-Secure is a welcome addition to our membership that is shaping the future of broadband, and we look forward to its contributions and innovation as we address head-on the security challenges that stand in the way of achieving the promise of a world-class Connected Home experience.'

F-Secure currently partners with over 200 communication service providers around the world, making it the largest such ecosystem of security conscious operators in the world, and affording F-Secure a unique position to understand and experience the multitude of issues and challenges, and their remedies, for all types of operators in all corners of the world.

'The complexity of today's cyber security threat, and our experience of over 20 years of focusing on communication service providers as our main channel to market, allows us not only to build proven holistic solutions, but also to share our experience and advice within bodies such as Broadband Forum so that security becomes a forethought rather than an afterthought,' says Steve Taylor, Vice President at F-Secure Corporation.

About F-Secure
Nobody has better visibility into real-life cyber attacks than F-Secure. We're closing the gap between detection and response, utilizing the unmatched threat intelligence of hundreds of our industry's best technical consultants, millions of devices running our award-winning software, and ceaseless innovations in artificial intelligence. Top banks, airlines, and enterprises trust our commitment to beating the world's most potent threats. Together with our network of the top channel partners and over 200 service providers, we're on a mission to make sure everyone has the enterprise-grade cyber security we all need.

Founded in 1988, F-Secure is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.

f-secure.com | twitter.com/fsecure | linkedin.com/f-secure

F-Secure media relations
Michael Sandelson
+358 40 548 0892

Disclaimer

F-Secure Oyj published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 07:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on F-SECURE OYJ
03:56aF SECURE OYJ : Secure joins Broadband orum to help shape Connected Home security..
PU
08/09F SECURE OYJ : Serious security issue in F5's BIG-IP could lead to cyber breache..
PU
07/19F SECURE OYJ : Secure's Managed Detection and Response solution Countercept wins..
PU
07/19F SECURE OYJ : Secure Hal Year Report 1 January - 30 June 2019
AQ
07/18F SECURE OYJ : Free tool reveals the true cost of ‘free' online services &..
PU
07/12F SECURE OYJ : Secure to publish Hal-year inancial Report 2019 on July 19, 2019
PU
07/11F SECURE OYJ : If AI could feel, it would fear cyber attacks from people
PU
07/10F SECURE OYJ : Secure's new Global Partner Program uniies technology, training, ..
PU
06/26F SECURE OYJ : Secure's new unit ocuses on ‘Goldilocks zone' o tactical de..
PU
06/20PANOSTAJA OYJ : Pekka Mettl to step in as CEO of Grano
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 221 M
EBIT 2019 8,18 M
Net income 2019 4,26 M
Debt 2019 11,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 84,7x
P/E ratio 2020 36,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,86x
EV / Sales2020 1,67x
Capitalization 401 M
Chart F-SECURE OYJ
Duration : Period :
F-Secure Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F-SECURE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,45  €
Last Close Price 2,54  €
Spread / Highest target 57,5%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samu Konttinen President & Chief Executive Officer
Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa Chairman
Eriikka Söderström Chief Financial Officer
Jari Still Chief Information Officer & VP-Information
Mika Ståhlberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F-SECURE OYJ9.72%443
ADOBE26.69%136 957
WORKDAY INC.17.52%41 953
AUTODESK10.90%30 764
ELECTRONIC ARTS17.10%27 231
SQUARE INC10.80%26 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group