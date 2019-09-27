Log in
F Secure Oyj : Secure joins ETIS to help Europe's telecom providers secure smart homes

09/27/2019 | 03:43am EDT

Helsinki, Finland - September 27, 2019: Cyber security provider F-Secure has joined ETIS, an organization that facilitates cooperation between companies working in the European telecommunications sector. As an associate member of ETIS, F-Secure hopes to contribute its cyber security expertise to help stakeholders collectively address security challenges facing the telecommunications industry and its customers.

F-Secure has over 20 years of experience in partnering with operators to help address consumers' security-related pain points. It delivers award-winning security and privacy solutions to households all over the world through its industry-leading global network of over 200 telecommunications companies.

And according to F-Secure Director of Business Development Paul Palmer, F-Secure's role as a global leader in delivering security via service providers leaves it uniquely positioned to work with operators to tackle the security challenges posed by the spread of insecure internet of things devices in people's homes.

'It's no secret that the internet of things devices flooding people's homes aren't built to be secure. But it's a tough problem for your average household to solve on their own because many of these devices can't run security software, and we know they're looking to their current service providers for solutions to this,' says Palmer. 'It's both a challenge and opportunity for telecommunications companies, and ETIS is a perfect platform for us to share this perspective with operators and work with them to find practical solutions that help people secure their connected homes.'

ETIS is a non-profit organization founded in 1991. As a community for European telecommunication providers and companies that work with them, it functions as a platform for members to share ideas and best practices, and collaborate on issues that affect the entire industry.

'Our members take security really at heart and see it as an asset we have over other players in the market. We are very happy to count F-Secure as a member and we will discuss security as an opportunity for 'Innovating in a trusted Digital Economy', the theme of this year's annual conference on 17 & 18 of October in Vienna,' says Wim De Meyer, Managing Director of ETIS.

F-Secure's line of consumer security solutions includes a comprehensive range of security and privacy protection services, as well as more unique offerings such as F-Secure Connected Home Security - a combination of different gateway and endpoint protection technologies designed to protect all the devices in modern homes, including internet of things devices that can't run traditional security applications.

More information on F-Secure's consumer security offerings for service providers is available here: https://www.f-secure.com/en/partners/operators.

About F-Secure
Nobody has better visibility into real-life cyber attacks than F-Secure. We're closing the gap between detection and response, utilizing the unmatched threat intelligence of hundreds of our industry's best technical consultants, millions of devices running our award-winning software, and ceaseless innovations in artificial intelligence. Top banks, airlines, and enterprises trust our commitment to beating the world's most potent threats. Together with our network of the top channel partners and over 200 service providers, we're on a mission to make sure everyone has the enterprise-grade cyber security we all need.

Founded in 1988, F-Secure is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.

f-secure.com | twitter.com/fsecure | linkedin.com/f-secure

F-Secure media relations
Adam Pilkey
+358 40 637 8859

Disclaimer

F-Secure Oyj published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 07:42:09 UTC
