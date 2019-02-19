Application Services Update: Programmability on the Rise

Welcome back! This quarter's interesting movement in application services was on all things programmable. From the data path (iRules) to application routing (rewrite) and visibility (x-forward-for), the use of programmability increased quarter over quarter.

While most of the focus of programmability is on operations today, there remains a significant amount of data path programmability that's vital to enabling consumers to interact with applications. In general, data path programmability via iRules rose 2% to end the quarter with 83% of organizations taking advantage of its capabilities. Organizations use iRules to customize and codify processes that govern the flow of traffic from client to application. Because iRules allow you to intercept and interact with real-time requests and responses, the potential use cases are as varied as the applications and workflows it supports.

The biggest move of all (+3%) was for the ever popular (and necessary) x-forwarded-for capability that enables visibility of client IP addresses to the applications that need it. Also growing was the use of rewriting capabilities, which allows operators to map inbound URIs to internal URIs transparently. This capability is often used to migrate versions of APIs, websites, or to build out an API façade without requiring additional infrastructure.