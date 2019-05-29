F5 : ACI App Bolsters Joint Cisco Deployments with Streamlined Application Services

Today F5
Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV)
is introducing the F5
ACI ServiceCenter app to seamlessly combine L2-3 network
connectivity with L4-7 application services within Cisco ACI
environments. Available through Cisco’s ACI
App Center, this integration app enhances visibility and control
throughout the network and application stack to help customers
accelerate application deployment within flexible, software-defined IT
infrastructures.
F5’s participation in the Cisco ACI App Center gives joint customers the
flexibility to deploy a full complement of services, such as Application
Layer Traffic Management along with unparalleled performance and
reliability. Further integration efforts are anticipated to yield the
additional advantage of deploying F5’s expansive portfolio of
application and security services within Cisco’s extensible ACI
framework.
“Technology collaboration between F5 and Cisco is a clear win for joint
customers,” said Calvin Rowland, SVP of Business Development at F5.
“Building on previous partnership efforts, the F5 ACI ServiceCenter app
gives organizations the ability to elegantly develop and enhance
application and network deployments with a software-defined approach.
More broadly, joint efforts like this are emblematic of the ways the two
companies integrate capabilities for advanced automation and
orchestration throughout the L2-7 stack.”
The F5 ACI ServiceCenter app takes advantage of F5’s simple and powerful Automation
Toolchain capabilities to enable joint customers to deploy,
configure, and customize application services in ACI environments
quickly via declarative APIs. Together, F5 and Cisco engineering teams
have built a number of use cases that utilize F5’s broad range of
availability, networking and security services, making it uniquely
beneficial, easier, and more effective for users to deploy and consume
the companies’ technologies together.
Cisco’s ACI App Center is an innovative platform enabling Cisco’s
technology partners to build ACI applications that simplify and enhance
use cases using an open, extensible, and programmable ACI toolkit. The
new downloadable app provides a direct, easy, and efficient way for
mutual customers to consume application services across a variety of
modern deployment scenarios.
“Open APIs have never been more important - they help customers utilize
data, build partnerships, and forge new paths to innovation. The ACI App
Center has been designed to foster collaboration and source innovation
from user and development communities throughout our partner ecosystem,”
said Thomas Schiebe, VP, Product Management, Data Center Networking, at
Cisco. “Essentially, it provides an open path to add additional
capabilities and services that maximize the value of software-defined
networking, with the F5 ACI ServiceCenter app as a prime example. We
look forward to additional integration opportunities with F5 to promote
quicker application and service deployments, along with heightened
visibility and versatile network performance.”
“F5’s existing integration with Cisco ACI had a significant role in our
decision to purchase,” said Kazi Azizur Rahman, Chief Information
Officer & Dep. Managing Director at City Bank, a premier financial
services organization in Bangladesh. “Knowing that the two companies
have a technology partnership as a foundation for future collaboration
helps us to be confident in the longevity and effectiveness of our
efforts around SDN.”
Additional Information
Bringing
ACI and BIG-IP Closer Together—One Step at a Time – F5 Newsroom Blog
Post
Availability
The F5 ACI ServiceCenter app is available for download from the Cisco
ACI App Center at https://aciappcenter.cisco.com/.
About F5
F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) gives the world’s largest businesses, service
providers, governments, and consumer brands the freedom to securely
deliver every app, anywhere—with confidence. F5 delivers cloud and
security application services that enable organizations to embrace the
infrastructure they choose without sacrificing speed and control. For
more information, go to f5.com.
You can also follow @f5networks on
Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for
more information about F5, its partners, and technologies.
F5 and Advanced WAF are trademarks or service marks of F5 Networks,
Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company
names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
References to additional or future collaboration and integration
opportunities referenced herein will be offered on a
when-and-if-available basis. Any such items are subject to change at the
sole discretion of Cisco or F5, and neither Cisco nor F5 will have any
liability for delay in the delivery or failure to deliver any additional
or future offerings, products or features.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to
future events or future financial performance that involve risks and
uncertainties. Such statements can be identified by terminology such as
"may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes,"
"estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of
such terms or comparable terms. These statements are only predictions
and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in
these statements based upon a number of factors including those
identified in the company's filings with the SEC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005182/en/