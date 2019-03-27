Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  F5 Networks    FFIV

F5 NETWORKS

(FFIV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

F5 : Addressing Cloud-based DNS – It's Time to Move

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

My first exposure to DNS was working at a dial-up internet access company. At the time, one of the most protected elements of the infrastructure was the DNS. Only the most elite of the staff could modify zone files. Today everyone developing web-based applications needs access to safely and securely update DNS. At F5 we're leading this evolution with the launch of our new F5 Cloud Services portfolio, find out more here. Launching first in the portfolio is a DNS Cloud Service which offers secondary authoritative DNS.

Why would you want to use the cloud for your DNS?

  1. It's just easier to use something that's already expertly architected and globally deployed. Architecting, building, and maintaining a geographically dispersed, redundant DNS application delivery network is expensive.
  2. Building it yourself increases the chances of getting the dreaded 3:00 a.m. phone call when things go south.
  3. Paying appliance maintenance renewals and upgrading hardware every 5-7 years might be a waste of resources you could be investing in innovations that deliver ROI for the enterprise.

Whatever your reason, F5 DNS Cloud Service can help you get started in the cloud with just a few clicks.

F5 DNS Cloud Services offers an expertly architected, globally distributed, anycast fronted DNS architecture with built-in DDoS protection. You can easily leverage it as a secondary by configuring simple RFC complaint zone transfers from your primary. That way, if you come under a DDoS attack, we got your back, and you can sleep easy at knowing DNS Cloud Service will survive the attack even if your primary goes down.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 16:19:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on F5 NETWORKS
12:20pF5 : Cloud Services Deliver SaaS Solutions, Now Available in AWS Marketplace
PU
12:20pF5 : Addressing Cloud-based DNS – It's Time to Move
PU
12:01pF5 : Cloud Portfolio Grows with Cloud Services that Deliver Enhanced App Perform..
BU
03/25F5 : When Ecosystems Collide (In a Good Way)
PU
03/25F5 : Business is Moving Faster than Moore's Law
PU
03/25SKIN IN THE GAME : Why we developed a bold, new service exclusively for service ..
PU
03/19F5 : Top Application Security Webinars
PU
03/18THE STRUGGLE OF DEVSECOPS : Takeaways from DevSecCon Singapore 2019
PU
03/18F5 : HTTP/3 Will Bring Significant Changes and Challenges
PU
03/15F5 : acquires open-source software firm NGINX
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 227 M
EBIT 2019 802 M
Net income 2019 516 M
Finance 2019 1 298 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,65
P/E ratio 2020 16,24
EV / Sales 2019 3,50x
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
Capitalization 9 086 M
Chart F5 NETWORKS
Duration : Period :
F5 Networks Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 166 $
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan Kearny CTO & Executive VP-Product Development
Mary Gardner Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F5 NETWORKS-5.66%9 086
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.36%124 777
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.73%107 957
ACCENTURE18.39%106 416
VMWARE, INC.32.31%74 371
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING19.10%68 045
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.