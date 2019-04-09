F5 : Announcing Availability of Google Cloud's Anthos with F5 Container Ingress Services

Container adoption is growing. Fast.

According to the latest Portworx survey a staggering 82% of companies are now running containers, with 83% of their use coming in production environments. What's more interesting is the rationale supporting this transition to containers. When asked the primary reason behind running containers, the most common response (32%) was to increase developer efficiency. But coming in a close 2nd (30%) was the desire to enable apps to run in multiple environments and increase multi-cloud portability, which jumped from just 18% in the previous year's survey.

In July of 2018, Google Cloud announced the Beta of its GKE On-Prem solution, which enables its customers to easily move GKE-based containers to a replica Kubernetes environment within the sanctity of their own private data center. In doing so, it provides users the ability to create a near perfect hybrid architecture, where clusters can be monitored, managed and scaled across clouds from a centralized console. But offering centralized orchestration, as well as homogenous environments, aren't the only criteria required for fashioning a truly hybrid cloud. The application services supporting those containers must also be replicable across platforms to ensure a consistent security posture and limited variation in the end-user experience.

Making your containers even more portable

As you may be aware, F5 application services can already by applied to containers running within GKE. Using Container Ingress Services - which integrates natively with the Kubernetes orchestrator - and BIG-IP, customers are able to deliver F5's broad suite of traffic management and security services to their containers while easily orchestrating app services insertion. With the general availability of GKE On-Prem (a core component of Google Cloud's Anthos) today, F5 is delighted to reveal its integration with this new solution, allowing its users to get one step closer to crafting a truly hybrid cloud architecture. Your Docker containers can now be freely moved and scaled across GKE and GKE On-Prem, while F5 works with Kubernetes to ensure your apps receive the advanced services they require. By the looks of it, your containers just got even more portable…