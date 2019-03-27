Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  F5 Networks    FFIV

F5 NETWORKS

(FFIV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

F5 : Cloud Services Deliver SaaS Solutions, Now Available in AWS Marketplace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

Rapid Feedback and Innovation Cycles Drive Leading Application Delivery and Security Capabilities

Over the past year, one of the more important areas of focus within F5 has been to enable modern application teams to consume our world-class F5 technologies as-a-Service. Today is an incredibly exciting day for me personally and for F5 as we launch F5 Cloud Services-with customers able to consume and deploy these services within minutes, globally. We are enabling application development and DevOps teams to go as fast they need to, while providing NetOps, SecOps, and Security teams the insights and tools they need to ensure the right governance, balancing the needs of innovation and control. This morning, our CEO François Locoh-Donou will join AWS CTO Werner Vogels on the keynote stage at the AWS Santa Clara Summit to share our transformational journey and the exciting launch of F5 Cloud Services -available today in the AWS Marketplace!

F5 Cloud Services accelerate application delivery through a frictionless, intuitive multi-cloud platform. These SaaS solutions are optimized for cloud-native applications and microservices. They have modern interfaces, including an intuitive UX for low-touch configuration, and can be fully automated via comprehensive declarative APIs. Built in a pay-as-you-go model, Cloud Services offer predictable pricing, flexibility, and the ability to auto-scale to meet changing demand. And all Cloud Services are architected on an anycast network for fast, global accessibility and scalability-ensuring services are delivered closest to origination requests.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 16:19:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on F5 NETWORKS
12:20pF5 : Cloud Services Deliver SaaS Solutions, Now Available in AWS Marketplace
PU
12:20pF5 : Addressing Cloud-based DNS – It's Time to Move
PU
12:01pF5 : Cloud Portfolio Grows with Cloud Services that Deliver Enhanced App Perform..
BU
03/25F5 : When Ecosystems Collide (In a Good Way)
PU
03/25F5 : Business is Moving Faster than Moore's Law
PU
03/25SKIN IN THE GAME : Why we developed a bold, new service exclusively for service ..
PU
03/19F5 : Top Application Security Webinars
PU
03/18THE STRUGGLE OF DEVSECOPS : Takeaways from DevSecCon Singapore 2019
PU
03/18F5 : HTTP/3 Will Bring Significant Changes and Challenges
PU
03/15F5 : acquires open-source software firm NGINX
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 227 M
EBIT 2019 802 M
Net income 2019 516 M
Finance 2019 1 298 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,65
P/E ratio 2020 16,24
EV / Sales 2019 3,50x
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
Capitalization 9 086 M
Chart F5 NETWORKS
Duration : Period :
F5 Networks Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 166 $
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan Kearny CTO & Executive VP-Product Development
Mary Gardner Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F5 NETWORKS-5.66%9 086
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.36%124 777
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.73%107 957
ACCENTURE18.39%106 416
VMWARE, INC.32.31%74 371
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING19.10%68 045
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.