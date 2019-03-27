F5 : Cloud Services Deliver SaaS Solutions, Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Rapid Feedback and Innovation Cycles Drive Leading Application Delivery and Security Capabilities

Over the past year, one of the more important areas of focus within F5 has been to enable modern application teams to consume our world-class F5 technologies as-a-Service. Today is an incredibly exciting day for me personally and for F5 as we launch F5 Cloud Services-with customers able to consume and deploy these services within minutes, globally. We are enabling application development and DevOps teams to go as fast they need to, while providing NetOps, SecOps, and Security teams the insights and tools they need to ensure the right governance, balancing the needs of innovation and control. This morning, our CEO François Locoh-Donou will join AWS CTO Werner Vogels on the keynote stage at the AWS Santa Clara Summit to share our transformational journey and the exciting launch of F5 Cloud Services -available today in the AWS Marketplace!

F5 Cloud Services accelerate application delivery through a frictionless, intuitive multi-cloud platform. These SaaS solutions are optimized for cloud-native applications and microservices. They have modern interfaces, including an intuitive UX for low-touch configuration, and can be fully automated via comprehensive declarative APIs. Built in a pay-as-you-go model, Cloud Services offer predictable pricing, flexibility, and the ability to auto-scale to meet changing demand. And all Cloud Services are architected on an anycast network for fast, global accessibility and scalability-ensuring services are delivered closest to origination requests.