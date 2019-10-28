F5 : DevOps Doesn't End with Delivery

There is inarguably a link between digital transformation and DevOps. Because of DX, 48% of organizations are moving to deliver apps to production more frequently. 62% are automating and orhestrating IT systems and processes. 52% are changing how they develop apps (think Agile). And 42% are exploring containers and microservices. From the very building blocks of applications all the way to the methods in place to move them to market, digital transformation means DevOps has a way to extend 'continuous delivery' to 'continuous deployment.' Remember, 'delivery' doesn't mean to market, it means to production-where the deployment process kicks in and gets the application into a state acceptable for consumption.

That's because 'acceptable for consumption' does not just mean 'the app is working okay.' It encompasses a set of requirements that must be implemented and deployed in the form of application services. Scale, security, performance, monitoring-all must be in place before the application can be deemed 'acceptable for consumption.' That is what makes up the 'deployment pipeline' today.

DEPLOYMENT NEEDS DEVOPS TO REALIZE THE PROMISE OF AUTOMATION AND ORCHESTRATION

Unfortunately, an altogether too accurate depiction of the state of automation in delivery and deployment is a ski trip with George Jetson and Fred Flintstone. The former, being from the future, rides jet-powered skis while Fred, still living in the past, manages with manual-powered skis. If you guessed George Jetson on his rocket-powered skis is DevOps doing continuous delivery, you're right. And if you guessed NetOps is trying to do continuous deployment with a mostly manual method, you'd also be right.

NetOps are the folks tasked with provisioning, deploying, and operating the on average 14 application services in use by organizations today. That includes everything from scalability (load balancing and ingress control) to security (web application firewalls and bot defenses) to the more obscure services that improve performance of the entire stack supporting an application.

Now, while they've got skis to help them move faster, they still lack the rocket-assisted skis of their DevOps counterparts.