Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  F5 Networks    FFIV

F5 NETWORKS (FFIV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/31 04:43:37 pm
161.265 USD   +0.40%
10/19F5 NETWORKS, INC. : annual earnings release
07/20F5 NETWORKS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/20F5 NETWORKS, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

F5 : Empower DevOps Pipelines with Container Ingress App Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 04:09pm CET

Many IT professionals are now fast-tracking their knowledge and support of container environments to keep up with app services demand. The growth of container app development incorporated into DevOps pipelines is nearing peak adoption across the app landscape. In the 2018 Annual Container Adoption Survey : 'Over 80 percent of IT professionals and teams have deployed container technologies…This is up from 58 percent of teams that said they were running these technologies in 2017.'

However, some challenges have arisen in deploying containers. For instance, in talking with developers, management of containers introduces added complexity increasing app time to production. In addition, one of the harder challenges that the 2018 State of the DevOps Report by Puppet and Splunk highlights is the challenge of automated testing and reuse of testing patterns.

In my last blog, I highlighted that automation is key for IT pros to support DevOps CI/CD practices related to app dev/test and production deployments in container environments reducing app time to market. When planning and implementing container app services, selecting a solution that enables blue/green and a/b testing along with automation of app services allows for scale and decrease of deployment timelines.

When selecting a container management tool, Kubernetes has the majority of the market with 83% according to the 2nd half Cloud Native Computing Foundation 2018 bi-annual survey followed by Amazon ECS at 24%. In addition to container orchestration, many app developers need data metrics and analytics either in management reporting or with export to third-party vendor analytics for in-depth visibility and issue resolution.

Though many teams have trouble tightly integrating App Dev and network processes with third-party ecosystems, F5 declarative automation and orchestration solutions combined with ecosystem integrations are capable of delivering app services anywhere, including as Ingress into container environments. F5 is an Ingress provider cited in the CNCF 2018 bi-annual survey, as many users combine container integrations to Kubernetes, OpenShift, and other environments with the advanced scale and security app services from F5.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 15:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on F5 NETWORKS
04:09pF5 : Empower DevOps Pipelines with Container Ingress App Services
PU
12/18F5 : Honoring F5's Top Partners in North America
PU
12/18F5 : How Hardware Can Improve Application Security
PU
12/17F5 : Cloud Isn't Finished Disrupting the Data Center
PU
12/14F5 SSL ORCHESTRATOR AND CISCO FIREPO : Better Together
PU
12/13APPLICATION SERVICES FOR KUBERNETES : Same Old New
PU
12/13F5 : Just How Big is the Appetite for Application Development Modernization?
PU
12/13F5 : NetOps Need Advocates not Adversaries
PU
12/12F5 : Top 10, Top 10 Predictions for 2019
PU
12/12F5 : Bringing Management and Automation Together
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 244 M
EBIT 2019 808 M
Net income 2019 510 M
Finance 2019 1 259 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,12
P/E ratio 2020 17,42
EV / Sales 2019 3,78x
EV / Sales 2020 3,54x
Capitalization 9 739 M
Chart F5 NETWORKS
Duration : Period :
F5 Networks Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 175 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan Kearny CTO & Executive VP-Product Development
Mary Gardner Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F5 NETWORKS22.41%9 537
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES40.45%101 374
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-26.33%101 231
ACCENTURE-8.67%92 517
VMWARE, INC.26.38%62 660
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING10.27%55 898
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.