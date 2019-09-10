Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  F5 Networks    FFIV

F5 NETWORKS

(FFIV)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/10 03:24:54 pm
140.47 USD   +4.26%
02:57pF5 : Form4
PU
07:01aF5 : Debuts Solutions at its NGINX Conf to Reduce Sprawl and Complexity of Modern Application Delivery
BU
09/09F5 : Bridging the Divide with F5 and NGINX
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

F5 : Form4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 02:57pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

HIGGINSON ALAN

F5 NETWORKS, INC. [ FFIV ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O F5 NETWORKS, INC., 801 5TH

9/6/2019

AVENUE

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SEATTLE, WA 98104

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

9/6/2019

S

1688

D

$132.9032

9840

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

HIGGINSON ALAN

C/O F5 NETWORKS, INC.

X

801 5TH AVENUE

SEATTLE, WA 98104

Signatures

/s/ Frank Pelzer by Power of Attorney

9/10/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 18:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on F5 NETWORKS
02:57pF5 : Form4
PU
07:01aF5 : Debuts Solutions at its NGINX Conf to Reduce Sprawl and Complexity of Moder..
BU
09/09F5 : Bridging the Divide with F5 and NGINX
PU
09/09DATA CENTER SPEAKS OUT : I'm not dead yet!
PU
09/05F5 : Sensors for our Five Senses
PU
08/30F5 : Polling VMworld Attendees' Biggest Challenges
PU
08/29F5 : Form4
PU
08/23F5 : Automate DevOps/SecOps with CI/CD using F5 BIG-IP, SovLabs, and VMware vRA
PU
08/21F5 : 5 Reasons You Should Join Me at NGINX Conf
PU
08/19F5 : Securing Apps starts with Securing the SDLC Pipeline
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 233 M
EBIT 2019 770 M
Net income 2019 442 M
Finance 2019 1 131 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,12x
EV / Sales2020 2,68x
Capitalization 8 101 M
Chart F5 NETWORKS
Duration : Period :
F5 Networks Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 158,80  $
Last Close Price 134,73  $
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan Kearny CTO & Executive VP-Product Development
Mary Gardner Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F5 NETWORKS-16.85%8 101
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.67%126 326
ACCENTURE38.17%124 134
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.08%114 293
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING32.13%72 924
VMWARE, INC.7.52%60 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group