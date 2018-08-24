Log in
F5 Friday: Configuration as Code with F5 AS3

08/24/2018

For years, programmability of the control plane has been dominated by APIs. From F5, that's meant iControl. First as a SOAP interface and then later as REST, iControl has afforded NetOps what its name implies: control over every aspect of a BIG-IP configuration.

That method is not going away. APIs provide the granular control many organizations need to manage their application service deployments. They are also key to integration efforts with partners and new environments.

That does not mean that APIs are the 'one true way' to automate the operation of a BIG-IP. In fact, in the movement to adopt a more continuous approach to deployment of applications and application services, an alternative method has arisen. That method is declarative, in which a configuration end-state is described by the operator and responsibility for implementation off-loaded to the target system.

There are many reasons to adopt a declarative method of configuration, not the least of which is its alignment with DevOps approaches like infrastructure as code and continuous deployment. This is the goal behind F5 AS3 - to provide a declarative interface that decreases reliance on APIs and increases the ability to implement a fully automated, continuous deployment pipeline. It's more appropriate to call it configuration as code, as we're not actually building the infrastructure from code as the term implies.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 160 M
EBIT 2018 776 M
Net income 2018 459 M
Finance 2018 1 182 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,35
P/E ratio 2019 22,00
EV / Sales 2018 4,68x
EV / Sales 2019 4,43x
Capitalization 11 290 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 169 $
Spread / Average Target -9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan Kearny CTO & Executive VP-Product Development
Tony J. Bozzuti Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F5 NETWORKS41.46%11 290
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.25%132 689
ACCENTURE7.91%111 348
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES50.66%111 201
VMWARE, INC.23.50%62 970
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.28%62 799
