F5 Friday: Configuration as Code with F5 AS3

For years, programmability of the control plane has been dominated by APIs. From F5, that's meant iControl. First as a SOAP interface and then later as REST, iControl has afforded NetOps what its name implies: control over every aspect of a BIG-IP configuration.

That method is not going away. APIs provide the granular control many organizations need to manage their application service deployments. They are also key to integration efforts with partners and new environments.

That does not mean that APIs are the 'one true way' to automate the operation of a BIG-IP. In fact, in the movement to adopt a more continuous approach to deployment of applications and application services, an alternative method has arisen. That method is declarative, in which a configuration end-state is described by the operator and responsibility for implementation off-loaded to the target system.

There are many reasons to adopt a declarative method of configuration, not the least of which is its alignment with DevOps approaches like infrastructure as code and continuous deployment. This is the goal behind F5 AS3 - to provide a declarative interface that decreases reliance on APIs and increases the ability to implement a fully automated, continuous deployment pipeline. It's more appropriate to call it configuration as code, as we're not actually building the infrastructure from code as the term implies.