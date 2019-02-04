Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  F5 Networks    FFIV

F5 NETWORKS (FFIV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/04 04:00:02 pm
162.84 USD   +1.32%
02/04F5 : How much is weaponized automation costing you?
PU
01/30F5 : Named One of Fortune's Most Admired Companies
AQ
01/30F5 : Named One of Fortune's Most Admired Companies
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

F5 : How much is weaponized automation costing you?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 10:44pm EST

Even if you don't experience a breach, the costs of automated attacks may be higher than you think.

We know that just about half of the traffic on the Internet today is generated by bots. Some good, mostly bad. Operational efficiencies from automation and machine learning are being weaponized to perform reconnaissance probes and attacks alike.

Aside from the security threat - with is existential and no doubt the reason we see a significant percentage of organizations deploying bot defense services - there is a real economic impact to all this undesirable traffic. I've mocked up a couple of models to illustrate the impact.

IMPACT on SERVER COSTS

First is the additional burden on the application / server. Apps only have so much connection capacity, and both bots and legitimate users require one. If bots are consuming connections, that means legitimate users aren't. More resources are necessary to ensure paying customers are able to access the site/application.

Based on the accepted composition of traffic - 50% or more is generated by bots - one can assume that bots are matching legitimate users on a one for one basis. If there are two requests, one is legitimate and one is a bot. Based on that assumption, we can extend it to mean that for every server instance required to respond to legitimate requests, we also need one to respond to bot requests.

Which basically means you're paying twice as much as you need to for server instances because of bots. If you typically needed 5 instances to service legitimate requests, that'd be about $1401.60 per year. Now double that to deal with bots, and now you're paying $2803.20 per year.

IMPACT on BANDWIDTH COSTS

But wait, there's more!

Cloud's disruptive business model didn't stop by introducing us to utility billing and subscriptions. It also introduced the pay for what you use in terms of services. A la carte choices are made today from a buffet of options ranging from database to messaging to storage to load balancing.

But some services come regardless of whether you chose them or not. Outbound bandwidth - network usage - is one of those costs no one likes to discuss. But it is a cost, and it's as significantly impacted by the weaponization of bots as are computing resources.

According to HTTP archive, the average size of a page today is 1288kb. Chunky. The going price for bandwidth is about twelve (12) cents per GB. I modeled this conservatively, starting with a mere ten (10) visitors per day and ramping up by a factor of ten. The model assumes that 50% of the visitors are bots. At 10 visitors today we're only talking the difference between $1.09 (without bots) and $2.19 (with bots) annually. Ramp that up to 10,000 visitors per day and now you're looking at an annual cost of $1096.66 without bots and $2193.32 with bots.

Again, you're likely paying twice as much per annum because you're supporting bots. On its own, these may not look that bad. After all, you're only paying about $2K annually for bandwidth. That's a bargain considering the going rate of a T1.

Let's look at the costs together.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 03:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on F5 NETWORKS
02/04F5 : How much is weaponized automation costing you?
PU
02/04F5 : Be vigilant as phishing season ramps up
AQ
02/01F5 : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
01/30CYBERCRIME : EMEA endures most vulnerable period
AQ
01/30F5 : Named One of Fortune's Most Admired Companies
AQ
01/30F5 : Named One of Fortune's Most Admired Companies
BU
01/28F5 : Containers are Key to Multi-Cloud
PU
01/25F5 FRIDAY : Declarative Onboarding for BIG-IP
PU
01/25F5 : first fiscal quarter revenue comes in lighter than expected
AQ
01/23F5 NETWORKS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 225 M
EBIT 2019 806 M
Net income 2019 519 M
Finance 2019 1 341 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,00
P/E ratio 2020 16,92
EV / Sales 2019 3,69x
EV / Sales 2020 3,40x
Capitalization 9 553 M
Chart F5 NETWORKS
Duration : Period :
F5 Networks Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 169 $
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan Kearny CTO & Executive VP-Product Development
Mary Gardner Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F5 NETWORKS0.50%9 645
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.93%121 869
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.23%106 610
ACCENTURE11.02%98 639
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING9.54%61 992
VMWARE, INC.11.51%61 693
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.