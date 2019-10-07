Log in
F5 NETWORKS

(FFIV)
F5 : Knowing About Vulnerabilities is only Half the Battle

10/07/2019

The problem of not testing and not doing anything about known vulnerabilities is almost always tied to pressure to decrease time to value. Almost half (48%) of developers say they don't have enough time to spend on security (2018 DevSecOps Community Survey). Other surveys concur; there is incredible pressure on developers to churn out code faster and more frequently. It turns out that security continues to be the 'thing' that's dropped when speed is on the line whether in the data or delivery path.

It's well established that people work toward what they're measured on. And as developers are people, that means they are subject to that rule, too. If they're measured on quickly getting to market, they're going to work toward that - even if it means skipping steps that compromise security. If we're going to deliver secure applications to market, we need to embrace a cultural shift that measures and values securely getting to market as much as it does quickly getting to market.

Until it does, we're just as safe relying on red and blue lasers to deal with vulnerabilities as we are on developers.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 14:11:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 235 M
EBIT 2019 766 M
Net income 2019 448 M
Finance 2019 1 159 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,06x
EV / Sales2020 2,66x
Capitalization 7 995 M
Chart F5 NETWORKS
Duration : Period :
F5 Networks Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 160,19  $
Last Close Price 132,96  $
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan Kearny CTO & Executive VP-Product Development
Mary Gardner Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F5 NETWORKS-17.94%8 443
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.79%128 824
ACCENTURE34.49%122 554
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.84%111 493
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.39%70 008
VMWARE, INC.12.27%61 319
