F5 : Named One of Fortune's Most Admired Companies

Company recognized for second consecutive year based on performance and reputation

F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) has been included in Fortune magazine’s 2019 World’s Most Admired Companies list in the networking and other communications equipment category. The annual survey is given to top executives, directors, and financial analysts for identifying companies with the strongest reputations within and across industries. This is the second year in a row F5 has made the list.

“It is an honor to be included on this prestigious list once again,” said Ana White, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, F5 Networks. “This recognition is due to the hard work and dedication of our more than 4,500 employees – reflecting their strong customer focus and the many ways they help each other thrive every day.”

Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list serves as a comprehensive report card on corporate reputation. To compile the rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness. F5 was recognized for its reputation within the industry and collective performance across these attributes.

Fortune collaborates with partner Korn Ferry on this corporate reputation survey, which evaluates approximately 1,500 companies, including the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and non-U.S. companies in the Fortune Global 500® database with revenues of $10 billion or more. Korn Ferry surveys 680 companies from 30 countries to select the 15 largest for each international industry and the 10 largest for each U.S. industry.

The complete list of 2019 World’s Most Admired Companies, including the methodology on the rankings, can be found online and in the February 2019 issue of Fortune magazine.

