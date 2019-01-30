Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  F5 Networks    FFIV

F5 NETWORKS (FFIV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/29 04:00:02 pm
157.63 USD   -0.71%
07:01aF5 : Named One of Fortune's Most Admired Companies
BU
01/28F5 : Containers are Key to Multi-Cloud
PU
01/25F5 FRIDAY : Declarative Onboarding for BIG-IP
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

F5 : Named One of Fortune's Most Admired Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 07:01am EST

Company recognized for second consecutive year based on performance and reputation

F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) has been included in Fortune magazine’s 2019 World’s Most Admired Companies list in the networking and other communications equipment category. The annual survey is given to top executives, directors, and financial analysts for identifying companies with the strongest reputations within and across industries. This is the second year in a row F5 has made the list.

“It is an honor to be included on this prestigious list once again,” said Ana White, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, F5 Networks. “This recognition is due to the hard work and dedication of our more than 4,500 employees – reflecting their strong customer focus and the many ways they help each other thrive every day.”

Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list serves as a comprehensive report card on corporate reputation. To compile the rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness. F5 was recognized for its reputation within the industry and collective performance across these attributes.

Fortune collaborates with partner Korn Ferry on this corporate reputation survey, which evaluates approximately 1,500 companies, including the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and non-U.S. companies in the Fortune Global 500® database with revenues of $10 billion or more. Korn Ferry surveys 680 companies from 30 countries to select the 15 largest for each international industry and the 10 largest for each U.S. industry.

The complete list of 2019 World’s Most Admired Companies, including the methodology on the rankings, can be found online and in the February 2019 issue of Fortune magazine.

About F5

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) gives the world’s largest businesses, service providers, governments, and consumer brands the freedom to securely deliver every app, anywhere—with confidence. F5 delivers cloud and security application services that enable organizations to embrace the infrastructure they choose without sacrificing speed and control. For more information, go to f5.com. You can also follow @f5networks on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies.

F5 is a trademark or service mark of F5 Networks, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to future events or future financial performance that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of such terms or comparable terms. These statements are only predictions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements based upon a number of factors including those identified in the company’s filings with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on F5 NETWORKS
07:01aF5 : Named One of Fortune's Most Admired Companies
BU
01/28F5 : Containers are Key to Multi-Cloud
PU
01/25F5 FRIDAY : Declarative Onboarding for BIG-IP
PU
01/25F5 : first fiscal quarter revenue comes in lighter than expected
AQ
01/23F5 NETWORKS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/23F5 : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23F5 NETWORKS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01/23F5 : Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
BU
01/22F5 : APIs as User Experience and Why It Matters
PU
01/18F5 NETWORKS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 225 M
EBIT 2019 806 M
Net income 2019 519 M
Finance 2019 1 341 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,66
P/E ratio 2020 16,60
EV / Sales 2019 3,65x
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
Capitalization 9 459 M
Chart F5 NETWORKS
Duration : Period :
F5 Networks Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 169 $
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan Kearny CTO & Executive VP-Product Development
Mary Gardner Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F5 NETWORKS-2.72%9 459
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.18%122 078
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.74%104 443
ACCENTURE7.81%96 905
VMWARE, INC.5.90%59 524
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING3.34%58 656
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.