F5 : Named One of Fortune's Most Admired Companies

F5
Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV)
has been included in Fortune magazine’s 2019 World’s Most Admired
Companies list in the networking and other communications equipment
category. The annual survey is given to top executives, directors, and
financial analysts for identifying companies with the strongest
reputations within and across industries. This is the second year in a
row F5 has made the list.
“It is an honor to be included on this prestigious list once again,”
said Ana White, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources
Officer, F5 Networks. “This recognition is due to the hard work and
dedication of our more than 4,500 employees – reflecting their strong
customer focus and the many ways they help each other thrive every day.”
Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list serves as a comprehensive
report card on corporate reputation. To compile the rankings, corporate
reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes:
innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social
responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term
investment, quality of products and services, and global
competitiveness. F5 was recognized for its reputation within the
industry and collective performance across these attributes.
Fortune collaborates with partner Korn Ferry on this corporate
reputation survey, which evaluates approximately 1,500 companies,
including the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and
non-U.S. companies in the Fortune Global 500® database with
revenues of $10 billion or more. Korn Ferry surveys 680 companies from
30 countries to select the 15 largest for each international industry
and the 10 largest for each U.S. industry.
The complete list of 2019 World’s Most Admired Companies, including the
methodology on the rankings, can be found online
and in the February 2019 issue of Fortune magazine.
