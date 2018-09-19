F5 : Named a 2019 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

F5 Networks is proud to announce its designation as a Distinguished Vendor in this year's 2019 TAG Cyber Security Annual.

F5 Networks has become one of over 50 visionary cyber security companies in a collective hand-selected by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber, to assist with this year's report, which was made available today for free download at https://www.tag-cyber.com/annual/2019-annuals/.

The 2019 TAG Cyber Security Annual is designed in this, TAG Cyber's third year of publication, to provide direct advisory guidance-at no cost-to the enterprise cyber security professional. Their work is created to help cyber defenders more effectively deal with the technical challenges of our industry. These include integrating cyber analytics across the kill chain, introducing automation to streamline security workflow, and adopting cloud infrastructure for enterprise applications and systems.

'F5 Networks has become a name synonymous with success in the cyber security industry,' said Amoroso. 'The ability to deliver user's applications, anywhere, and to do so securely is no easy feat.'

Each year, TAG Cyber publishes it three-volume report to the community for download at no cost. Volume 2 of the report also includes an informative interview with F5 Networks' Ram Krishnan, SVP and General Manager of F5's Security business unit, viewable at https://www.tag-cyber.com/annuals/Volume_2_-_2019_TAG_Cyber_Security_Annual.pdf.