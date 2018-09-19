Log in
F5 Networks    FFIV

F5 NETWORKS (FFIV)
F5 : Named a 2019 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

09/19/2018 | 05:03am CEST

F5 Networks is proud to announce its designation as a Distinguished Vendor in this year's 2019 TAG Cyber Security Annual.

F5 Networks has become one of over 50 visionary cyber security companies in a collective hand-selected by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber, to assist with this year's report, which was made available today for free download at https://www.tag-cyber.com/annual/2019-annuals/.

The 2019 TAG Cyber Security Annual is designed in this, TAG Cyber's third year of publication, to provide direct advisory guidance-at no cost-to the enterprise cyber security professional. Their work is created to help cyber defenders more effectively deal with the technical challenges of our industry. These include integrating cyber analytics across the kill chain, introducing automation to streamline security workflow, and adopting cloud infrastructure for enterprise applications and systems.

'F5 Networks has become a name synonymous with success in the cyber security industry,' said Amoroso. 'The ability to deliver user's applications, anywhere, and to do so securely is no easy feat.'

Each year, TAG Cyber publishes it three-volume report to the community for download at no cost. Volume 2 of the report also includes an informative interview with F5 Networks' Ram Krishnan, SVP and General Manager of F5's Security business unit, viewable at https://www.tag-cyber.com/annuals/Volume_2_-_2019_TAG_Cyber_Security_Annual.pdf.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 03:02:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 160 M
EBIT 2018 776 M
Net income 2018 459 M
Finance 2018 1 161 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,35
P/E ratio 2019 23,70
EV / Sales 2018 4,92x
EV / Sales 2019 4,65x
Capitalization 11 777 M
Chart F5 NETWORKS
Duration : Period :
F5 Networks Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 171 $
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan Kearny CTO & Executive VP-Product Development
Tony J. Bozzuti Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F5 NETWORKS48.31%11 777
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.32%135 035
ACCENTURE11.73%115 284
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.48%109 578
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.83%64 416
VMWARE, INC.25.29%64 175
