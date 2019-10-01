Log in
F5 : Welcome to National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

10/01/2019 | 10:08am EDT

While cyber security awareness should be a daily adventure, it is still nice to have a full month dedicated to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and to ensure that all people have the information they need to be safer and more secure online.

And the month of October-maybe due to the scary celebration at the end of the month-is tagged as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. In past years, there has been a plethora of tips, tricks, and gotchas shared so people can take steps to protect their online activity. This year, NCSAM 2019 is taking a more personal approach and emphasizing the importance of being proactive at home and at work to mitigate your own cybersecurity challenges.

The NICCS is offering a toolkit to help promote cybersecurity habits for work and play. This year's theme, Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT., focuses on key areas including citizen privacy, consumer devices, and e-commerce security.

F5 is also preparing some informative security content to help protect you and your business. For instance, F5 Labs is currently running a great series on Phishing and the F5 Security team will be covering a bunch of topics during the month of October. From banking trojans & malware to DNS attacks to IoT thingbots, along with some new stats about phishing and fraud. Of course, we'll also share ways to secure your applications from all the nasty threats out there.

This and more are all on deck for National Cybersecurity Awareness month here at F5...

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 14:07:04 UTC
