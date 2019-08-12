Log in
F5 : What Your Pipelines Say about your Organizational Structure
CONTAINER SECURITY BASICS : Conclusion
F5 : Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
F5 : What Your Pipelines Say about your Organizational Structure

08/12/2019 | 10:06am EDT

The data here is showing an inconsistent automation effort that isn't going to help realize the goal of nearly half (48%) of respondents with respect to digital transformation - that of deploying apps faster and more frequently. The disparity between these established domains within IT is existential proof that Conway's Law applies to any system, anywhere.

Digging deeper we find that just over one in ten (11%) have automated only one of these domains. One in four (25%) have managed to automate two or three domains. And just over one in five (21%) have automated all four primary domains necessary to complete a fully automated deployment pipeline.

A significant percentage - 42% - have automated exactly ZERO of these domains.

The inequity of automation across the deployment pipeline is an important piece of the time to value puzzle because each time you encounter a manual process in the pipeline you incur a delay. That delay slows down time to value (or time to market, if you prefer). The differences in rates shows the impact of organizations remaining in a 'single function team structure' because we're seeing individual 'silos' automated with little or no concern for how it interacts with the rest of the pipeline.

This is why combined operations or cross-functional team structures are preferred. Because the communication channels between IT domains becomes a peer process that better facilitates the design of a system that spans multiple concerns. When a pipeline (system) is designed by a team, they are able to take into consideration the pipeline as a whole rather than as its composite pieces.

The work of automation itself might be (and probably should be) handled by domain experts. But the overall design and integration methods (APIs) need to be designed in an open, collaborative team Otherwise we end up with automation silos that may or may not serve the business goal of getting to market faster and more frequently.

So if you're running into delays or detours in your attempts to automate production pipelines, take a step back and consider the organizational structures in place and how they impact the design of that pipeline. You may find that before you can effectively automate anything you need to push for more effective organizational structures to support the effort.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 14:05:04 UTC
