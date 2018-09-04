Log in
F5 NETWORKS (FFIV)
  Report  
F5 : Why Infrastructure Matters to Developers using Containers

09/04/2018 | 04:07pm CEST

So what we see happening right now is developers are codifying infrastructure service capabilities in their applications. Developers are putting into code what has traditionally been the responsibility of upstream services. Retries from load balancers. mTLS from the platforms or proxies. Access control to restrict communication to legitimate clients.

These are infrastructure responsibilities that, because of the nascent nature of container frameworks and the rapid adoption rates, have been assumed by developers.

But as has always been the case, that's changing. Just as previous app architectures have driven responses in the network infrastructure, so are containers and microservices. Only this time the changes aren't coming in the form of a new box. What's happening now is the move to integrate the application services developers need into the container environment. That's where service mesh comes in and offers up real, quantifiable value directly for developers.

As explained by Andrew Jenkins, Lead Architect at Aspen Mesh in an interview with Linux.com,

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 14:06:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 160 M
EBIT 2018 776 M
Net income 2018 459 M
Finance 2018 1 182 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,83
P/E ratio 2019 22,41
EV / Sales 2018 4,78x
EV / Sales 2019 4,53x
Capitalization 11 502 M
Chart F5 NETWORKS
Duration : Period :
F5 Networks Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 169 $
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan Kearny CTO & Executive VP-Product Development
Tony J. Bozzuti Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F5 NETWORKS44.12%11 502
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.52%133 702
ACCENTURE10.44%113 957
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES51.87%110 523
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.22%64 289
VMWARE, INC.22.29%62 356
