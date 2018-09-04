F5 : Why Infrastructure Matters to Developers using Containers

So what we see happening right now is developers are codifying infrastructure service capabilities in their applications. Developers are putting into code what has traditionally been the responsibility of upstream services. Retries from load balancers. mTLS from the platforms or proxies. Access control to restrict communication to legitimate clients.

These are infrastructure responsibilities that, because of the nascent nature of container frameworks and the rapid adoption rates, have been assumed by developers.

But as has always been the case, that's changing. Just as previous app architectures have driven responses in the network infrastructure, so are containers and microservices. Only this time the changes aren't coming in the form of a new box. What's happening now is the move to integrate the application services developers need into the container environment. That's where service mesh comes in and offers up real, quantifiable value directly for developers.

As explained by Andrew Jenkins, Lead Architect at Aspen Mesh in an interview with Linux.com,