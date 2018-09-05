Log in
F5 NETWORKS (FFIV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/05 09:35:31 pm
189.965 USD   -0.46%
08:24pF5 : to Present at Citi’s 2018 Global Technology Conference
BU
09/04F5 : Why Infrastructure Matters to Developers using Containers
PU
08/30F5 : SDN-Enablement of ISP Threat Sharing
PU
F5 : to Present at Citi's 2018 Global Technology Conference

09/05/2018 | 08:24pm CEST

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced today that company management will participate in the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York, N.Y.

F5’s presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, September 7. F5 representatives for the conference will include François Locoh-Donou, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Pelzer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

A direct link to the live event webcast will be available at https://www.f5.com/company/investor-relations and an archived copy will be accessible through October 5, 2018.

About F5 Networks

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) makes apps go faster, smarter, and safer for the world’s largest businesses, service providers, governments, and consumer brands. F5 delivers cloud and security solutions that enable organizations to embrace the application infrastructure they choose without sacrificing speed and control. For more information, go to f5.com. You can also follow @f5networks on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 160 M
EBIT 2018 776 M
Net income 2018 459 M
Finance 2018 1 182 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 26,06
P/E ratio 2019 22,62
EV / Sales 2018 4,83x
EV / Sales 2019 4,57x
Capitalization 11 607 M
Chart F5 NETWORKS
Duration : Period :
F5 Networks Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 169 $
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan Kearny CTO & Executive VP-Product Development
Tony J. Bozzuti Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F5 NETWORKS44.12%11 607
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.52%132 972
ACCENTURE10.72%114 246
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES55.56%112 059
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.42%63 877
VMWARE, INC.21.90%62 156
