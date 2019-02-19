Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  F5 Networks    FFIV

F5 NETWORKS

(FFIV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

State of Application Services Telecom Edition: Emerging as Leaders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 10:39am EST

Application services enable telecom providers to meet the responsibilities they have to consumer, commercial, and government customers to deliver always-on network services with a keen understanding of applicable regulations as well as broader social environments. As a result, telecom providers are further ahead in the breadth of application services they deploy compared to their peers, with on average 17 application services deployed. Across all verticals, only 27% of respondents deployed more than 20 application services but, in the telecom vertical, 40% reported deploying over 20 application services.

71% of respondents are deploying automation and orchestration initiatives-and developer-oriented solutions are leading the charge.

Automation and orchestration will become essential to the efficient management of the network for telecom operators. Cloud-based microservice architectures are essential to the agile delivery of 5G but only with automation and orchestration can the operator keep up with the scale required while concurrently reducing operational costs. When we asked the respondents how digital transformation is influencing their application decisions, telecom respondents chose 'implementing automation and orchestration' as the number one answer, with the percentage up from 56% in 2018 to 66% in 2019.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 15:38:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on F5 NETWORKS
10:39aSTATE OF APPLICATION SERVICES TELECO : Emerging as Leaders
PU
10:39aAPPLICATION SERVICES UPDATE : Programmability on the Rise
PU
02/15F5 : Teams with Equinix to Enhance Security for Multi-Cloud Environments
AQ
02/11CLOUD CRON : Using Function as a Service to Control Costs
PU
02/11F5 : Teams with Equinix to Enhance Security for Multi-Cloud Environments
AQ
02/06F5 : Did you lose your keys again? F5 can help!
PU
02/06F5 : Teams with Equinix to Enhance Security for Multi-Cloud Environments
BU
02/05F5 : OK 2019 Pig, Now What?
PU
02/04F5 : How much is weaponized automation costing you?
PU
02/04F5 : Be vigilant as phishing season ramps up
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 225 M
EBIT 2019 806 M
Net income 2019 519 M
Finance 2019 1 341 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,19
P/E ratio 2020 18,03
EV / Sales 2019 3,97x
EV / Sales 2020 3,68x
Capitalization 10 181 M
Chart F5 NETWORKS
Duration : Period :
F5 Networks Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 169 $
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan Kearny CTO & Executive VP-Product Development
Mary Gardner Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F5 NETWORKS5.71%10 181
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.43%125 441
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.08%103 270
ACCENTURE12.92%101 501
VMWARE, INC.23.74%69 550
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.15%65 201
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.