State of Application Services Telecom Edition: Emerging as Leaders

Application services enable telecom providers to meet the responsibilities they have to consumer, commercial, and government customers to deliver always-on network services with a keen understanding of applicable regulations as well as broader social environments. As a result, telecom providers are further ahead in the breadth of application services they deploy compared to their peers, with on average 17 application services deployed. Across all verticals, only 27% of respondents deployed more than 20 application services but, in the telecom vertical, 40% reported deploying over 20 application services.

71% of respondents are deploying automation and orchestration initiatives-and developer-oriented solutions are leading the charge.

Automation and orchestration will become essential to the efficient management of the network for telecom operators. Cloud-based microservice architectures are essential to the agile delivery of 5G but only with automation and orchestration can the operator keep up with the scale required while concurrently reducing operational costs. When we asked the respondents how digital transformation is influencing their application decisions, telecom respondents chose 'implementing automation and orchestration' as the number one answer, with the percentage up from 56% in 2018 to 66% in 2019.