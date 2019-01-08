Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  F5 Networks    FFIV

F5 NETWORKS (FFIV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/08 10:37:40 am
163.415 USD   -0.25%
2018F5 NETWORKS, INC. : annual earnings release
2018F5 NETWORKS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2018F5 NETWORKS, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The State of Application Services 2019: Will Cloud Lose its Crown?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 10:14am EST

For five years now my cohort Cindy Borovick and I have delved deep into the State of Application Delivery.

Over that time, we've seen the importance of application services continue to grow even as strategic trends exerted pressure and influence on their form factor and delivery locations. That evaluation of application services has been validated year after year as public cloud providers and emerging technology darlings like Kubernetes have touted their unique value by showcasing support for an increasing number of native application services. Whether it's SDN or ingress control, service mesh or API gateways, the market continues to show the strategic value of application services by implementing and integrating with them.

With new technology comes new challenges and opportunities that lead to new application services. Over time we've added to the robust list that organizations across the globe use every day to scale, secure, and speed up applications in a plethora of environments. Today, we're tracking 32 distinct application services across traditional, cloud, and container environments.

Over the years, cloud has reigned supreme as the most strategic. In all its forms-public, on-premises private, and SaaS-cloud has maintained its place as having the biggest strategic impact on organizations. That impact has been felt in the application services deployed, in the tools and technologies used to automate and orchestrate IT, and even in the evolution of team structures inside organizations.

But cloud is aging as a technology and maturing as a product. It's no longer the wunderkind of the digital world. It is just another option, an alternative environment, a selection on a provisioning portal. Heydays pass, and with them go the crown.

Yes, I am prone to melodramatic hyperbole, why do you ask?

Cloud may indeed have lost its crown to some other up and coming, fresh faced technology trend. Or maybe it hasn't…?

To find out, you'll have to come back next week-same bat blog, same bat channel-when we release the State of Application Services 2019. Cindy and I have spent months executing, analyzing, and working with the rest of the team here at F5 to deliver a brand new digital experience to go along with a brand new report name. We think you'll find the results surprising in some ways and validating in others. In all cases it will definitely provide valuable insights into the state of the market and highlight those tools, technologies, and trends that are driving the digital economy to new heights.

Long live cloud and #AppServices

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 15:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on F5 NETWORKS
10:14aTHE STATE OF APPLICATION SERVICES 20 : Will Cloud Lose its Crown?
PU
01/07F5 : The Myth of a Single Pane of Glass
PU
01/04F5 : BIG-IP Cloud Edition is Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
PU
01/03F5 : Three Common Beliefs about Serverless You Can Ignore
PU
01/02F5 : Announces Date for Q1 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
BU
2018F5 : Empower DevOps Pipelines with Container Ingress App Services
PU
2018F5 : Honoring F5's Top Partners in North America
PU
2018F5 : How Hardware Can Improve Application Security
PU
2018F5 : Cloud Isn't Finished Disrupting the Data Center
PU
2018F5 SSL ORCHESTRATOR AND CISCO FIREPO : Better Together
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 244 M
EBIT 2019 808 M
Net income 2019 510 M
Finance 2019 1 259 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,50
P/E ratio 2020 17,77
EV / Sales 2019 3,87x
EV / Sales 2020 3,63x
Capitalization 9 932 M
Chart F5 NETWORKS
Duration : Period :
F5 Networks Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 175 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan Kearny CTO & Executive VP-Product Development
Mary Gardner Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F5 NETWORKS-1.38%9 932
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.94%107 374
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.26%101 704
ACCENTURE0.39%94 214
VMWARE, INC.4.82%58 918
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING0.09%57 137
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.