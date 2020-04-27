|
F5 : Consolidated Balance Sheets
04/27/2020 | 06:33pm EDT
F5 Networks, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents……………..………………….…...…………………………………….. $
|
572,888
|
$
|
599,219
|
Short-term investments……………………………………….…………….…………………………..
|
|
248,257
|
|
|
373,063
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,305 and $3,259………………………………………
|
|
338,655
|
|
|
322,029
|
Inventories………………………………………………………………………...………………………
|
|
30,942
|
|
|
34,401
|
Other current assets……………………………………………...……………………………………..
|
|
217,989
|
|
|
182,874
|
Total current assets……………………………………………...……………………………………
|
|
1,408,731
|
|
|
1,511,586
|
Property and equipment, net………………………………………………………………………………
|
|
232,006
|
|
|
223,426
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets………………………………………………………………………
|
|
327,436
|
|
|
-
|
Long-term investments……………………………………………………………………………………
|
|
204,969
|
|
|
358,402
|
Deferred tax assets…………………………………………………………………………………………
|
|
47,230
|
|
|
27,701
|
Goodwill………………………………………………………………………………………………………
|
|
1,864,991
|
|
|
1,065,379
|
Other assets, net………………………………………………………………………………………….
|
|
355,614
|
|
|
203,781
|
Total assets………………………………………………………………………………………….
|
$
|
4,440,977
|
|
$
|
3,390,275
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable………………………………………………………………………………………… $
|
56,200
|
$
|
62,627
|
Accrued liabilities…………………………………………………………………………………………
|
|
286,902
|
|
|
235,869
|
Deferred revenue…………………………………………………………………………………………
|
|
889,629
|
|
|
807,030
|
Current portion of long-term debt………………………………………………………………………
|
|
19,275
|
|
|
-
|
Total current liabilities…………………………………………………………………………………
|
|
1,252,006
|
|
|
1,105,526
|
Deferred tax liabilities………………………………………………………………………………………
|
|
221
|
|
|
313
|
Deferred revenue, long-term………………………………………………………………………………
|
|
391,475
|
|
|
391,086
|
Operating lease liabilities, long-term………………………………………………………………………
|
|
357,645
|
|
|
-
|
Long-term debt………………………………………………………………………………………………
|
|
378,685
|
|
|
-
|
Other long-term liabilities…………………………………………………………………………………
|
|
62,751
|
|
|
131,853
|
Total long-term liabilities………………………………………………………………………………
|
|
1,190,777
|
|
|
523,252
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding………………
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Common stock, no par value; 200,000 shares authorized, 60,629 and 60,367
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares issued and outstanding………………………………………………………………………
|
|
223,101
|
|
|
142,597
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss…………………………………………………………………
|
|
(22,903)
|
|
|
(19,190)
|
Retained earnings………………………………………………………………………………………….
|
|
1,797,996
|
|
|
1,638,090
|
Total shareholders' equity……………………………………………………………………………
|
|
1,998,194
|
|
|
1,761,497
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity……………………………………………………………
|
$
|
4,440,977
|
|
$
|
3,390,275
|
|
|
|
|
|
