Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  F5 Networks, Inc.    FFIV

F5 NETWORKS, INC.

(FFIV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/27 04:00:00 pm
130.92 USD   +2.83%
06:33pF5 : Consolidated Balance Sheets
PU
04:22pF5 : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:13pF5 : Delivers 7% Revenue Growth in Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

F5 : Consolidated Balance Sheets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 06:33pm EDT

F5 Networks, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands)

March 31,

September 30,

2020

2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents……………..………………….…...…………………………………….. $

572,888

$

599,219

Short-term investments……………………………………….…………….…………………………..

248,257

373,063

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,305 and $3,259………………………………………

338,655

322,029

Inventories………………………………………………………………………...………………………

30,942

34,401

Other current assets……………………………………………...……………………………………..

217,989

182,874

Total current assets……………………………………………...……………………………………

1,408,731

1,511,586

Property and equipment, net………………………………………………………………………………

232,006

223,426

Operating lease right-of-use assets………………………………………………………………………

327,436

-

Long-term investments……………………………………………………………………………………

204,969

358,402

Deferred tax assets…………………………………………………………………………………………

47,230

27,701

Goodwill………………………………………………………………………………………………………

1,864,991

1,065,379

Other assets, net………………………………………………………………………………………….

355,614

203,781

Total assets………………………………………………………………………………………….

$

4,440,977

$

3,390,275

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable………………………………………………………………………………………… $

56,200

$

62,627

Accrued liabilities…………………………………………………………………………………………

286,902

235,869

Deferred revenue…………………………………………………………………………………………

889,629

807,030

Current portion of long-term debt………………………………………………………………………

19,275

-

Total current liabilities…………………………………………………………………………………

1,252,006

1,105,526

Deferred tax liabilities………………………………………………………………………………………

221

313

Deferred revenue, long-term………………………………………………………………………………

391,475

391,086

Operating lease liabilities, long-term………………………………………………………………………

357,645

-

Long-term debt………………………………………………………………………………………………

378,685

-

Other long-term liabilities…………………………………………………………………………………

62,751

131,853

Total long-term liabilities………………………………………………………………………………

1,190,777

523,252

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding………………

-

-

Common stock, no par value; 200,000 shares authorized, 60,629 and 60,367

shares issued and outstanding………………………………………………………………………

223,101

142,597

Accumulated other comprehensive loss…………………………………………………………………

(22,903)

(19,190)

Retained earnings………………………………………………………………………………………….

1,797,996

1,638,090

Total shareholders' equity……………………………………………………………………………

1,998,194

1,761,497

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity……………………………………………………………

$

4,440,977

$

3,390,275

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 22:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on F5 NETWORKS, INC.
06:33pF5 : Consolidated Balance Sheets
PU
04:22pF5 : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:13pF5 : Delivers 7% Revenue Growth in Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020
PU
04:10pF5 NETWORKS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pF5 :  F5 Delivers 7% Revenue Growth in Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020
BU
10:33aF5 : Control versus Execution in the Data Path
PU
04/22F5 NETWORKS, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
04/20F5 Adds Sri Shivananda to its Board of Directors
AQ
04/19F5 : Expands Silverline Managed Services Offerings in India with New Point of Pr..
PU
04/09F5 : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 264 M
EBIT 2020 666 M
Net income 2020 339 M
Finance 2020 1 758 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,74x
EV / Sales2021 2,21x
Capitalization 7 960 M
Chart F5 NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
F5 Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 135,94  $
Last Close Price 130,92  $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Gardner Chief Information Security Officer
Geng Lin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F5 NETWORKS, INC.-8.83%7 742
ACCENTURE-16.67%111 773
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.95%110 802
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.23%89 440
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.34%60 113
VMWARE, INC.-15.56%53 576
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group