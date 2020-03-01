F5 : Postpones Analyst and Investor Event Previously Scheduled for March 3

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced that it has postponed its Analyst and Investor Event previously scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, in New York, N.Y. The company issued the following statement:

“Due to the growing concerns around COVID-19, including increasingly restrictive travel guidelines, F5 has elected to postpone its Analyst and Investor Event scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2020. We will announce a new date for the event as soon as practicable. At this time of uncertainty, including recent reported cases of the virus in Washington state, the health and safety of our employees, investors, and the general public must be the top priority. We believe that hosting a large group event drawing participants from many regions is not appropriate at this time. We look forward to continuing our dialogue with investors and to hosting this meeting soon.”

Over the weekend, F5 similarly postponed Agility, its annual user conference, previously planned for March 16–19 in Orlando, Fla.

Source: F5 Networks

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200301005047/en/