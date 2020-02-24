Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  F5 Networks, Inc.    FFIV

F5 NETWORKS, INC.

(FFIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

F5 : Silverline Managed Services Continues Asia Pacific Expansion with New Point of Presence in Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 08:04pm EST

F5 expands global footprint by deploying points of presence in additional geographic locations, making security offerings available to customers across Asia Pacific

HONG KONG - F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced today the expansion of a regional Point of Presence (PoP) in Hong Kong.

Following the successful launch in Sydney, Australia last year, the deployment of a new PoP in Hong Kong affirms F5's aggressive global expansion strategy to satisfy growing customer demand for its Silverline managed security services. Following the Hong Kong launch, two additional strategic Regional PoP locations in Asia Pacific will be established by the close of FY20.

In 2019, there was a significant increase in the amount of web application attacks perpetrated by hackers with stolen credentials, and over 2,700 phishing cases recorded in Hong Kong alone. With the extension of its Silverline Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Silverline DDoS Protection offerings to Hong Kong, F5 will provide its local Hong Kong customers with the ability to protect applications and web properties without upfront investments in IT infrastructure and support, while addressing the talent shortage in the cybersecurity space.

The new regional PoPs provide improve application performance and reduced latency for customers across additional regions, whose applications are secured by the Silverline Managed Services Platform.

With the global expansion into additional regions, including today's announcement in Hong Kong, Silverline Managed Services offerings provide high-value cloud-based security services, including DDoS Protection, Web Application Firewall, IP Reputation Filtering, and forthcoming Advanced Bot Protection, to keep applications secure, wherever they reside.

F5's Silverline Managed Security Services offerings include:

Silverline Web Application Firewall (WAF)

F5 Silverline WAF is a cloud-based security service built on the NSS Labs-recommended F5 BIG-IP Application Security Manager™ (ASM), with 24/7 support from highly specialised security experts to help organisations protect web apps and data, as well as ensure compliance with industry security standards.

Silverline DDoS Protection

F5 Silverline DDoS Protection is a managed, cloud-delivered protection service that detects and mitigates DDoS attacks in real-time, with industry-leading DDoS attack mitigation bandwidth to stop even the largest of volumetric DDoS attacks from ever reaching the network infrastructure.

Supporting Quotes

'With a local Silverline PoP, our customers in Hong Kong are now able to leverage Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB) to intelligently route end-users' traffic through the Silverline Managed Services Platform, without latency issues.'

Gail Coury, VP & GM, Silverline at F5 Networks

'We are very excited to be able to better serve our Hong Kong customers by offering efficient and cost-effective solutions that addresses their cybersecurity challenges. F5's Regional PoP in Hong Kong provides core F5 technologies as Managed Services that will allow our customers to protect their applications and digital innovations against the most prevalent cyber-attacks without the need to hire a team of security experts.'

Michael Mak, General Manager, Hong Kong and Macau at F5 Networks

Availability

The F5 Silverline Managed Security Services offerings are now available in Hong Kong. Please contact the F5 Hong Kong office at (+852) 2827 1818 or email to SilverlineSales@F5.com for additional product and service availability information.

To learn more about Silverline Managed Security Services, visit F5.com.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 01:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on F5 NETWORKS, INC.
08:04pF5 : Silverline Managed Services Continues Asia Pacific Expansion with New Point..
PU
07:04aF5 : Empowers Customers with End-to-End App Security
BU
02/13F5 : New Research Shows Global Service Providers are Increasingly Under Fire fro..
PU
02/11F5 : State of Application Services Research Highlights Key Opportunities to Scal..
BU
02/05F5 : Form10-Q
PU
02/04F5 NETWORKS : Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
02/04BETTERINVESTING : Magazine Releases April Stock To Study And Undervalued Stock C..
PR
02/04SECURE CLOUD ARCHITECTURE : Planning for Business Outcomes
PU
02/03F5 : FormS-8
PU
01/29F5 : Form3
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 393 M
EBIT 2020 741 M
Net income 2020 388 M
Finance 2020 1 422 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,72x
EV / Sales2021 2,24x
Capitalization 7 920 M
Chart F5 NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
F5 Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 149,65  $
Last Close Price 130,26  $
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Gardner Chief Information Security Officer
Geng Lin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F5 NETWORKS, INC.-4.50%8 109
ACCENTURE0.63%134 549
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.79%132 704
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-0.23%112 666
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.74%77 103
VMWARE, INC.5.32%65 532
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group