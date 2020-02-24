F5 : Silverline Managed Services Continues Asia Pacific Expansion with New Point of Presence in Hong Kong

F5 expands global footprint by deploying points of presence in additional geographic locations, making security offerings available to customers across Asia Pacific

HONG KONG - F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced today the expansion of a regional Point of Presence (PoP) in Hong Kong.

Following the successful launch in Sydney, Australia last year, the deployment of a new PoP in Hong Kong affirms F5's aggressive global expansion strategy to satisfy growing customer demand for its Silverline managed security services. Following the Hong Kong launch, two additional strategic Regional PoP locations in Asia Pacific will be established by the close of FY20.

In 2019, there was a significant increase in the amount of web application attacks perpetrated by hackers with stolen credentials, and over 2,700 phishing cases recorded in Hong Kong alone. With the extension of its Silverline Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Silverline DDoS Protection offerings to Hong Kong, F5 will provide its local Hong Kong customers with the ability to protect applications and web properties without upfront investments in IT infrastructure and support, while addressing the talent shortage in the cybersecurity space.

The new regional PoPs provide improve application performance and reduced latency for customers across additional regions, whose applications are secured by the Silverline Managed Services Platform.

With the global expansion into additional regions, including today's announcement in Hong Kong, Silverline Managed Services offerings provide high-value cloud-based security services, including DDoS Protection, Web Application Firewall, IP Reputation Filtering, and forthcoming Advanced Bot Protection, to keep applications secure, wherever they reside.

F5's Silverline Managed Security Services offerings include:

Silverline Web Application Firewall (WAF)

F5 Silverline WAF is a cloud-based security service built on the NSS Labs-recommended F5 BIG-IP Application Security Manager™ (ASM), with 24/7 support from highly specialised security experts to help organisations protect web apps and data, as well as ensure compliance with industry security standards.

Silverline DDoS Protection

F5 Silverline DDoS Protection is a managed, cloud-delivered protection service that detects and mitigates DDoS attacks in real-time, with industry-leading DDoS attack mitigation bandwidth to stop even the largest of volumetric DDoS attacks from ever reaching the network infrastructure.

Supporting Quotes

'With a local Silverline PoP, our customers in Hong Kong are now able to leverage Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB) to intelligently route end-users' traffic through the Silverline Managed Services Platform, without latency issues.'

Gail Coury, VP & GM, Silverline at F5 Networks

'We are very excited to be able to better serve our Hong Kong customers by offering efficient and cost-effective solutions that addresses their cybersecurity challenges. F5's Regional PoP in Hong Kong provides core F5 technologies as Managed Services that will allow our customers to protect their applications and digital innovations against the most prevalent cyber-attacks without the need to hire a team of security experts.'

Michael Mak, General Manager, Hong Kong and Macau at F5 Networks

Availability

The F5 Silverline Managed Security Services offerings are now available in Hong Kong. Please contact the F5 Hong Kong office at (+852) 2827 1818 or email to SilverlineSales@F5.com for additional product and service availability information.

