DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft AG resolves to sell treasury shares



20-Apr-2020 / 17:37 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linz, 20 April 2020. The Management Board of Fabasoft AG today resolved based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting on July 1, 2019 and approved by the Supervisory Board to sell up to 277,257 treasury shares held by the company.

The treasury shares are sold by M.M. Warburg & Co (AG & Co.) KGaA within the framework of an accelerated bookbuilding process by way of a private placement to institutional investors against the placement price of EUR 23.50 per share. The shareholders' subscription rights are excluded.

The proceeds from the placement of treasury shares strengthen the company's equity base and serve the announced corporate interests.

Linz, 20 April 2020

The Management Board

Fabasoft AG

Honauerstraße 4, 4020 Linz, Austria

(ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

Linz, 20 April 2020

Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board

E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62