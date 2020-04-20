Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fabasoft AG    FAA   AT0000785407

FABASOFT AG

(FAA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft AG resolves to sell treasury shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 11:40am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft AG resolves to sell treasury shares

20-Apr-2020 / 17:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linz, 20 April 2020. The Management Board of Fabasoft AG today resolved based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting on July 1, 2019 and approved by the Supervisory Board to sell up to 277,257 treasury shares held by the company.

The treasury shares are sold by M.M. Warburg & Co (AG & Co.) KGaA within the framework of an accelerated bookbuilding process by way of a private placement to institutional investors against the placement price of EUR 23.50 per share. The shareholders' subscription rights are excluded.

The proceeds from the placement of treasury shares strengthen the company's equity base and serve the announced corporate interests.

Linz, 20 April 2020

The Management Board

Fabasoft AG

Honauerstraße 4, 4020 Linz, Austria

(ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

Linz, 20 April 2020

Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board

E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62

20-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 732-606162-0
Fax: +43 732-606162-609
E-mail: leopold.bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
ISIN: AT0000785407
WKN: 922985
EQS News ID: 1025659

Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1025659  20-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1025659&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FABASOFT AG
11:40aFABASOFT AG : Fabasoft AG resolves to sell treasury shares
EQ
02/28FABASOFT : figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2019/2020 at a g..
EQ
02/28FABASOFT AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
02/20FABASOFT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports a..
EQ
2019FABASOFT : figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2019/2020 at a glance
EQ
2019FABASOFT AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
2019FABASOFT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
EQ
2019FABASOFT : figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2019/2020 at a ..
EQ
2019FABASOFT AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
2019FABASOFT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports a..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 46,0 M
EBIT 2020 9,60 M
Net income 2020 6,00 M
Finance 2020 37,5 M
Yield 2020 1,20%
P/E ratio 2020 44,6x
P/E ratio 2021 41,7x
EV / Sales2020 5,01x
EV / Sales2021 4,43x
Capitalization 268 M
Chart FABASOFT AG
Duration : Period :
Fabasoft AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FABASOFT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 29,00  €
Last Close Price 25,00  €
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Friedrich Roithmayr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Posch Member-Supervisory Board
Ingrid Schaumüller-Bichl Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Altmann Member-Supervisory Board
Leopold Bauernfeind Member-Managing Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FABASOFT AG-4.94%292
ACCENTURE-16.85%111 537
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.39%106 716
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.34%88 497
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.26%60 912
VMWARE, INC.-10.09%57 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group