Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
08/21/2018 | 04:10pm CEST
21.08.2018 / 16:07
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2018
German: https://www.fabasoft.com/finanzberichte
English: https://www.fabasoft.com/financial_reports
