08/21 03:36:39 pm
13.55 EUR   0.00%
04:10pFABASOFT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarter..
EQ
07/05FABASOFT AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/06FABASOFT : fiscal year 2017/2018 at a glance
PU
News 
News

Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

0
08/21/2018 | 04:10pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21.08.2018 / 16:07
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2018 German: https://www.fabasoft.com/finanzberichte English: https://www.fabasoft.com/financial_reports


21.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

716013  21.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=716013&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
