|
Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report
06/03/2020 | 05:20am EDT
|
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report
03.06.2020 / 11:15
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
03.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|
|Honauerstraße 4
|
|4020 Linz
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1061653 03.06.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on FABASOFT AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
46,0 M
51,6 M
51,6 M
|Net income 2020
|
6,00 M
6,73 M
6,73 M
|Net cash 2020
|
37,5 M
42,1 M
42,1 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|46,8x
|Yield 2020
|1,15%
|
|Capitalization
|
288 M
322 M
323 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|
|EV / Sales 2020
|5,45x
|Nbr of Employees
|300
|Free-Float
|43,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends FABASOFT AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
29,00 €
|Last Close Price
|
26,20 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
10,7%
|Spread / Average Target
|
10,7%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
10,7%