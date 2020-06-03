Log in
Fabasoft AG

FABASOFT AG

(FAA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/03 05:59:38 am
27.1 EUR   +3.44%
05:30aFABASOFT : fiscal year 2019/2020 at a glance
EQ
05:20aFABASOFT AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
05/29FABASOFT AG : annual earnings release
News 
Press Releases

Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report

06/03/2020 | 05:20am EDT

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial Reports
Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report

03.06.2020 / 11:15
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/group_Fabasoft_Jahresfinanzbericht_2019_2020.pdf

03.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com

Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1061653  03.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1061653&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
