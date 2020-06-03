DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial Reports

Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report



03.06.2020 / 11:15

Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG



Language: German

Address:

Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the follwing internet address:Language: GermanAddress: https://www.fabasoft.com/group_Fabasoft_Jahresfinanzbericht_2019_2020.pdf

03.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

