Fabasoft : Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung informed about intended private placement of shares of Fabasoft AG
0
07/06/2020 | 11:45am EDT
DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Fabasoft AG - Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung informed about intended private placement of shares of Fabasoft AG
06.07.2020 / 17:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Today the Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung has informed Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) that it intends to sell up to 400,000 shares of Fabasoft AG in a private placement today. Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung intends to use the sale to increase the free float and thus the liquidity of Fabasoft shares without giving up control of the company. The private placement is being accompanied by M.M.Warburg & CO.
Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multi-channel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code
FAAS.DE)
Linz, 6 July 2020
Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62
06.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
Language:
English
Company:
Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone:
+43 732 606 162
Fax:
+43 732 606 162--609
E-mail:
Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
Internet:
www.fabasoft.com
ISIN:
AT0000785407
WKN:
922985
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart