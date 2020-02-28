Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fabasoft AG    FAA   AT0000785407

FABASOFT AG

(FAA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fabasoft : figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2019/2020 at a glance

02/28/2020 | 07:05am EST

DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Fabasoft AG - figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2019/2020 at a glance

28.02.2020 / 12:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on
28 February 2020 Group figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2019/2020
(01/04/2019-31/12/2019):

- Sales revenue: EUR 36.2 million (EUR 29.9 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2018/2019)
- EBITDA: EUR 11.1 million (EUR 8.3 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2018/2019)
- EBIT: EUR 7.4 million (EUR 6.4 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2018/2019)
- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 7.8 million (EUR 8.1 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2018/2019)
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 29.7 million as of 31 December 2019 (EUR 30.7 million as of 31 December 2018)

Sales revenue amounted to EUR 13.8 million during the third quarter (01/10/2019-31/12/2019) of the fiscal year 2019/2020 (EUR 11.9 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the third quarter amounted to EUR 3.3 million (EUR 3.5 million in the same period of the previous year).

Please access the report via the following links:
German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monatsbericht_2019_2020.pdf
English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monthsreport_2019_2020.pdf

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents (www.fabasoft.com).

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code
FAAS.DE)
Linz, 28 February 2020
Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62


28.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 732 606 162
Fax: +43 732 606 162--609
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
ISIN: AT0000785407
WKN: 922985
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 986549

 
End of News DGAP News Service

986549  28.02.2020 

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 46,0 M
EBIT 2020 9,60 M
Net income 2020 6,00 M
Finance 2020 37,5 M
Yield 2020 1,20%
P/E ratio 2020 44,5x
P/E ratio 2021 41,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,99x
EV / Sales2021 4,41x
Capitalization 267 M
Chart FABASOFT AG
Duration : Period :
Fabasoft AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FABASOFT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 29,00  €
Last Close Price 24,90  €
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Friedrich Roithmayr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Posch Member-Supervisory Board
Ingrid Schaumüller-Bichl Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Altmann Member-Supervisory Board
Leopold Bauernfeind Member-Managing Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FABASOFT AG-5.32%293
ACCENTURE-11.46%118 389
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.69%118 256
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-0.26%110 184
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.45%68 014
VMWARE, INC.-4.95%55 596
