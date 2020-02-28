Fabasoft : figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2019/2020 at a glance

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on
28 February 2020 Group figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2019/2020
(01/04/2019-31/12/2019):
- Sales revenue: EUR 36.2 million (EUR 29.9 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2018/2019)
- EBITDA: EUR 11.1 million (EUR 8.3 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2018/2019)
- EBIT: EUR 7.4 million (EUR 6.4 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2018/2019)
- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 7.8 million (EUR 8.1 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2018/2019)
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 29.7 million as of 31 December 2019 (EUR 30.7 million as of 31 December 2018)
Sales revenue amounted to EUR 13.8 million during the third quarter (01/10/2019-31/12/2019) of the fiscal year 2019/2020 (EUR 11.9 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the third quarter amounted to EUR 3.3 million (EUR 3.5 million in the same period of the previous year).
Please access the report via the following links:
German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monatsbericht_2019_2020.pdf
English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monthsreport_2019_2020.pdf
Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents (www.fabasoft.com).
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code
FAAS.DE)
Linz, 28 February 2020
Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62
