FABASOFT AG    FAA   AT0000785407

FABASOFT AG

(FAA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/03 05:59:38 am
27.1 EUR   +3.44%
05:30aFABASOFT : fiscal year 2019/2020 at a glance
EQ
05:20aFABASOFT AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
05/29FABASOFT AG : annual earnings release
News 
News

Fabasoft : fiscal year 2019/2020 at a glance

06/03/2020 | 05:30am EDT

DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend
Fabasoft AG - fiscal year 2019/2020 at a glance

03.06.2020 / 11:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 3 June 2020 Group figures for the fiscal year 2019/2020 (1 April 2019 - 31 March 2020):

- Sales revenue: EUR 51.1 million (EUR 40.3 million in the fiscal year 2018/2019)
- EBITDA: EUR 16.8 million (EUR 11.5 million in the fiscal year 2018/2019)
- EBIT: EUR 11.7 million (EUR 8.9 million in the fiscal year 2018/2019)
- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 14.1 million (EUR 11.6 million in the fiscal year 2018/2019)
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 35.1 million as of 31 March 2020 (EUR 33.2 million as of 31 March 2019)

At the Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG to be held on 29 June 2020 a dividend payment of EUR 0.65 per dividend-bearing share will be proposed for the fiscal year 2019/2020 (fiscal year 2018/2019 EUR 0.50 per dividend-bearing share).

The Company's Annual Report and the Annual Financial Report can be accessed using the following links:

Annual Report:
German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Geschaeftsbericht_2019_2020.pdf
English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualReport_2019_2020.pdf

Annual Financial Report:
German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group_Fabasoft_Jahresfinanzbericht_2019_2020.pdf

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multi-channel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code
FAAS.DE)
Linz, 3 June 2020
Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62


03.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 732 606 162
Fax: +43 732 606 162--609
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
ISIN: AT0000785407
WKN: 922985
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1061687

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1061687  03.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1061687&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
