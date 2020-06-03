Fabasoft : fiscal year 2019/2020 at a glance

DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend

Fabasoft AG - fiscal year 2019/2020 at a glance



03.06.2020 / 11:25

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 3 June 2020 Group figures for the fiscal year 2019/2020 (1 April 2019 - 31 March 2020):

- Sales revenue: EUR 51.1 million (EUR 40.3 million in the fiscal year 2018/2019)

- EBITDA: EUR 16.8 million (EUR 11.5 million in the fiscal year 2018/2019)

- EBIT: EUR 11.7 million (EUR 8.9 million in the fiscal year 2018/2019)

- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 14.1 million (EUR 11.6 million in the fiscal year 2018/2019)

- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 35.1 million as of 31 March 2020 (EUR 33.2 million as of 31 March 2019)

At the Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG to be held on 29 June 2020 a dividend payment of EUR 0.65 per dividend-bearing share will be proposed for the fiscal year 2019/2020 (fiscal year 2018/2019 EUR 0.50 per dividend-bearing share).

The Company's Annual Report and the Annual Financial Report can be accessed using the following links:

Annual Report:

German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Geschaeftsbericht_2019_2020.pdf

English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualReport_2019_2020.pdf

Annual Financial Report:

German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group_Fabasoft_Jahresfinanzbericht_2019_2020.pdf

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multi-channel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).