Fabege : Interim report, January-March 2020

Interim report, January-March 2020
A quarter with two distinct halves
The year began with new record levels for rents, property prices and yield
requirements. However, during the second half of the quarter, a black swan in
the form of Covid-19 flew in and darkened the world. Despite this, Fabege can
report a strong first quarter.
· Rental income decreased to SEK 711m (718). The decrease was due to property
divestments. In an identical portfolio, rental income increased by approximately
6 per cent (19).
· Net operating income increased to SEK 520m (509). In an identical portfolio,
net operating income increased by approximately 9 per cent (19).
· The surplus ratio amounted to 73 per cent (71).
· Profit from property management decreased to SEK 369m (366).
· Realised and unrealised changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK
1,854m (1,324).
· Net profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 1,574m (1,148),
corresponding to SEK 4.78 per share (3.47).
· Net letting amounted to SEK 15m (-107).
· The equity / assets ratio was 55 percent (52) and the loan-to-value ratio
was 32 percent (36).
'We are obviously affected by the covid-19 pandemic and by what is happening,
irrespective of how robust we are. We are well-prepared, together with our
tenants, to get through this and to also take advantage of the opportunities
that such a crisis can create. In the current uncertain situation, I am thankful
that we have long-standing and good relationships with banks and other
financiers. Our strategy of spreading our financing among many sources is a
strength ‒ even though some of the financing cost us more in a period when
capital market financing has been very cost-effective,' says Stefan Dahlbo CEO.
Fabege AB (publ)
Presentation of the report
At 09:00 am today, Stefan Dahlbo, CEO, and Åsa Bergström, CFO, will hold a
telephone conference in Swedish. Follow it via
webcast (https://tv.streamfabriken.com/sv-fabege-q1-2020) or using the following
phone numbers SE: +46 8 566 426 95 UK: +44 333 300 92 67 US: +1 833 823 058
A telephone conference in English will be held at 11:00 am. Follow it via
webcast (https://tv.streamfabriken.com/en-fabege-q1-2020) or using the following
phone numbers: UK: +44 333 300 90 35 US: +1 833 249 8403 SE: +46 8 566 427 06
For further information, please contact:
Stefan Dahlbo, CEO, Fabege, +46 8 555 148 10, stefan.dahlbo@fabege.se
Åsa Bergström, Deputy CEO and CFO, +46 8 555 148 29, asa.bergstrom@fabege.se
This information is information that Fabege Ab is obliged to make public
pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The
information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact
person set out above, at 07:30 CET on April 21 2020
