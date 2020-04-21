Log in
Fabege : Interim report, January-March 2020

04/21/2020 | 01:36am EDT
Interim report, January-March 2020 
A quarter with two distinct halves

The year began with new record levels for rents, property prices and yield
requirements. However, during the second half of the quarter, a black swan in
the form of Covid-19 flew in and darkened the world. Despite this, Fabege can
report a strong first quarter.

  · Rental income decreased to SEK 711m (718). The decrease was due to property
divestments. In an identical portfolio, rental income increased by approximately
6 per cent (19).
  · Net operating income increased to SEK 520m (509). In an identical portfolio,
net operating income increased by approximately 9 per cent (19).
  · The surplus ratio amounted to 73 per cent (71).
  · Profit from property management decreased to SEK 369m (366).
  · Realised and unrealised changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK
1,854m (1,324).
  · Net profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 1,574m (1,148),
corresponding to SEK 4.78 per share (3.47).
  · Net letting amounted to SEK 15m (-107).
  ·  The equity / assets ratio was 55 percent (52) and the loan-to-value ratio
was 32 percent (36).

'We are obviously affected by the covid-19 pandemic and by what is happening,
irrespective of how robust we are. We are well-prepared, together with our
tenants, to get through this and to also take advantage of the opportunities
that such a crisis can create. In the current uncertain situation, I am thankful
that we have long-standing and good relationships with banks and other
financiers. Our strategy of spreading our financing among many sources is a
strength ‒ even though some of the financing cost us more in a period when
capital market financing has been very cost-effective,' says Stefan Dahlbo CEO.

Fabege AB (publ)

Presentation of the report
At 09:00 am today, Stefan Dahlbo, CEO, and Åsa Bergström, CFO, will hold a
telephone conference in Swedish. Follow it via
webcast (https://tv.streamfabriken.com/sv-fabege-q1-2020) or using the following
phone numbers SE: +46 8 566 426 95 UK: +44 333 300 92 67 US: +1 833 823 058

A telephone conference in English will be held at 11:00 am. Follow it via
webcast (https://tv.streamfabriken.com/en-fabege-q1-2020) or using the following
phone numbers: UK: +44 333 300 90 35 US: +1 833 249 8403 SE: +46 8 566 427 06

For further information, please contact:
Stefan Dahlbo, CEO, Fabege, +46 8 555 148 10, stefan.dahlbo@fabege.se
Åsa Bergström, Deputy CEO and CFO, +46 8 555 148 29, asa.bergstrom@fabege.se

This information is information that Fabege Ab is obliged to make public
pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The
information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact
person set out above, at 07:30 CET on April 21 2020



Fabege is a property company that focuses on urban development and commercial
properties. We work with strategic partners to develop attractive and
sustainable city districts with modern offices, residential units and a wide
range of services. We adopt a long-term perspective and approach to ownership,
and we are passionate about creating the right conditions for everyone who
lives, works and spends time in our areas. We have a presence in a select number
of fast-growing submarkets in the Stockholm area. The Fabege share is listed on
Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For further information, please
visit us at www.fabege.se

Attachments:
Interim report, Jan-Mar 2020 (1).pdf
04203810.pdf

Disclaimer

Fabege AB published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 05:35:00 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 2 861 M
EBIT 2020 2 013 M
Net income 2020 1 663 M
Debt 2020 25 704 M
Yield 2020 3,02%
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 22,0x
EV / Sales2021 21,8x
Capitalization 37 197 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 142,09  SEK
Last Close Price 112,45  SEK
Spread / Highest target 55,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Dahlbo President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Åke Gustaf Litborn Chairman
Åsa Bergström Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Anders Borggren Director-Technical Operations
Märtha Louise Josefsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FABEGE AB-27.78%3 722
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.09%40 715
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.38%36 965
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.16%29 534
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.40%29 407
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED0.00%27 230
