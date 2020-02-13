Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Fabled Copper Corp.    FCO   CA3028411013

FABLED COPPER CORP.

(FCO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 02/03 03:43:52 pm
0.025 CAD   --.--%
08:00pFabled Copper Corp. Provides Results of 2019 Exploration Program
NE
08:00pFABLED COPPER : Provides Results of 2019 Exploration Program
EQ
2019FABLED COPPER CORP. : Announces Resignation of Director
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fabled Copper Corp. Provides Results of 2019 Exploration Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 08:00pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2020) -  Fabled Copper Corp. (TSXV: FCO) ("Fabled" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of the 2019 exploration completed on its wholly owned ChurchKey and Muskwa properties late in 2019. The properties lie in north eastern British Columbia and include the historic Churchill Copper mine and the Davis Keays mine. The program commenced near the end of September and field work consisted of geological mapping and sampling and 1,000 metres of core drilling under the historic Neil vein showings.

Geological Mapping and Sampling

Geological mapping and sampling was focused on the Toro claims (Muskwa Property) and Magnum claims (ChurchKey Proprety). Minor sampling took place on the Neil claims (Muskwa Property). The majority of samples were grab samples of mineralized outcrop. Samples from the Toro claims were taken from the north and south parts of the claims area. Mineralized results ranged from 1.13 % Cu to 4.35% Cu. The Magnum samples collected traced the mineralized outcrop for more than 500 metres along strike. Results ranged from 1.18% Cu to 22.69 % Cu. The higher grade results are most likely a function of oxidized mineralization. Most of the samples taken from the Neil claims returned low percentage results with the only sample above 1% Cu, such sample displaying 5.44% Cu.

Table 1: Surface samples from the prospecting and sampling work during the 2019 exploration program where the assays returned values greater than 1% Cu.

SAMPLE IDNAD83E_Z10NAD83N_Z10ElevationAREACu_pct
Y646003371726.166472139.012348.4Toro2.57
Y646004371777.586473156.062177.7Toro2.95
Y646011372231.566468227.981365.0Toro1.25
Y646012372142.616468148.981365.0Toro1.59
Y646052371714.266472175.212350.0Toro2.11
Y646055371790.176473191.132199.6Toro1.13
Y646056371781.486473179.492190.5Toro4.35
Y646084372154.226468131.701350.0Toro2.64
Y646085372099.866468202.661422.4Toro1.25
Y646057360030.426488172.761960.2Magnum2.40
Y646058360015.336488207.41903.5Magnum11.90
Y646060359994.686488195.771899.9Magnum2.08
Y646061359976.106488173.481899.9Magnum2.60
Y646065359885.326487996.751916.6Magnum1.75
Y646066359853.956487908.841928.9Magnum7.04
Y646067359823.816487860.321932.1Magnum6.12
Y646068359785.206487824.381914.0Magnum1.54
Y646072359738.066487843.561872.0Magnum20.33
Y646073359731.206487767.691882.8Magnum1.18
Y646074359690.206487715.561881.2Magnum1.53
Y646075359639.286487634.141884.6Magnum22.69
Y646077359616.266487656.031846.6Magnum6.07
Y646086352480.686492815.852337.5Neil5.44

 

Drilling

The Company completed six holes totaling 1,000 metres of core drilling under the Neil showings with the intent of demonstrating the down dip potential of the Neil Vein. Drill hole CK19-01 was drilled to test the source of an airborne EM resistivity anomaly, and weak conductor. The hole intersected a thick black mudstone explaining the resistivity anomaly but did not intersect any conductors. Drill holes CK19-02 and CK19-03 missed the Neil vein. Three of the holes (CK19-04,CK19-05 and CK19-06) intersected the mineralized Neil Vein. The mineralized intersections are found in Table 2. In spite of intersecting chalcopyrite mineralization in all three of the holes that intersected the Neil Vein, the analyses did not record any copper. The Company is checking the analyses with a different digestion to investigate why the analyses were incorrect and will provide updates accordingly. The best intersection was in hole CK19-05 which intersected 1.54 metres averaging 1.64 % Cu. The surface mineralization of the Neil Vein outcrops at 2350 metres elevation while DDH CK19-06 was collared at 1700 metres which gives a down dip extent of the vein of 650 metres.

Table 2: Mineralized Drill Hole Intersections

Hole_idFrom (m)To (m)Width(m)Geology





CK19-0466.267.21brecciated quartz vein
CK19-0465.2966.20.91sheeted quartz veins
CK19-0467.268.21brecciated shale with Cpy
CK19-0468.269.51.3brecciated shale with Cpy
CK19-0486.2487.241qtz vn breccia with Cpy
CK19-0487.2488.241qtz vn breccia with Cpy
CK19-0488.2489.361.12qtz vn breccia with Cpy
CK19-0489.3690.881.52bl ms with qtz veins and Cpy.
CK19-0490.8892.681.8bl ms with qtz veins and Cpy.
CK19-0492.6895.442.76bl ms with qtz veins and Cpy.
CK19-0495.4496.030.59bl ms with qtz veins and Cpy.
CK19-0496.0397.161.13bl ms with qtz veins and Cpy.
CK19-0497.5699.091.53bl ms with qtz veins and Cpy.
CK19-0575.5977.431.84sheared bl ms, CPY stringers
CK19-0577.4378.130.7sheared bl ms, CPY stringers
CK19-0578.1379.551.42sheared bl ms, fine grained CPY
CK19-0579.5580.771.22sheared bl ms, fine grained CPY
CK19-0580.7782.31.53sheared bl ms, fine grained CPY
CK19-0582.382.70.4Cpy mineralized in qtz ven
CK19-0582.783.81.1Cpy mineralized in qtz ven
CK19-0583.885.341.54Cpy mineralized in qtz ven
CK19-0585.3486.631.29qtz vn breccia with Cpy
CK19-0586.6388.411.78bl ms, minor Cpy in stgrs.
CK19-0588.4189.921.51bl ms, minor Cpy in stgrs.
CK19-0589.9292.953.03bl ms, minor Cpy in stgrs.
CK19-0592.9593.30.35qtz vn breccia with Cpy
CK19-0593.395.121.82sheared bl ms, CPY stringers
CK19-0595.1295.470.35bx qtz vn with Cpy
CK19-0595.4796.951.48sheared bl ms, CPY stringers
CK19-0596.9597.80.85qtz vn with Cpy
CK19-0597.8100.32.5sheared bl ms, tr Cpy
CK19-0653.3454.341qtz stockworks, tr Cpy
CK19-0654.3455.91.56qtz stockworks, tr Cpy
CK19-0656.7558.151.4qtz stockworks, tr Cpy
CK19-061201211bx bl ms with qtz stkwks
CK19-06121121.920.92qtz stockworks, tr Cpy
CK19-06121.92123.441.52qtz vein bx

 

About Fabled

Fabled is a publicly listed (TSXV:FCO) mineral exploration company whose primary business interest is in the Muskwa and ChurchKey copper properties located in Northern British Columbia. Further information about the Muskwa Property can be found in the 43-101 Technical Report on the Muskwa Project and the the 43-101 Technical Report on the ChurchKey Property filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information please contact:

Eugene A. Hodgson, President
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (604) 805-6600
eugenehodgson@shaw.ca

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by John Kowalchuk, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52435


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FABLED COPPER CORP.
08:00pFabled Copper Corp. Provides Results of 2019 Exploration Program
NE
08:00pFABLED COPPER : Provides Results of 2019 Exploration Program
EQ
2019FABLED COPPER CORP. : Announces Resignation of Director
AQ
2019FABLED COPPER : IIROC Trading Resumption - FCO
AQ
2019Fabled Copper Corp. Closes Acquisition of ChurchKey Property
NE
2019FABLED COPPER : Closes Acquisition of ChurchKey Property
EQ
2019Fabled Copper Corp. Announces Appointment of John Harper as Director and Chai..
NE
2019FABLED COPPER CORP. : Announces Amended Letter of Intent to Acquire ChurchKey Pr..
AQ
2019FABLED COPPER : Announces Amended Letter of Intent to Acquire ChurchKey Property
EQ
More news
Chart FABLED COPPER CORP.
Duration : Period :
Fabled Copper Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Eugene A. Hodgson President
Rodney W. Reum Chief Financial Officer
David William Smalley Lead Independent Director
Peter Jude Hawley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FABLED COPPER CORP.-37.50%1
ANTOFAGASTA-4.01%11 256
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS-14.12%6 111
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-11.58%5 952
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.0.25%4 961
YUNNAN COPPER CO.,LTD--.--%2 787
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group