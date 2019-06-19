Fabryka Kotlow Rafako : CR 17/2019 Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of RAFAKO to be held on July 23rd 2019 and draft resolutions 19 june 2019

CURRENT REPORT FILED WITH THE

POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

DATE: June 19th 2019

Subject: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of RAFAKO to be held on July 23rd 2019 and draft resolutions (Current Report No. 17/2019)

Contents:

Current Report No. 17/2019

The Management Board of RAFAKO S.A. of Racibórz (the "Company") convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting of RAFAKO S.A. (the "General Meeting") for 12.00 noon on July 23rd 2019. The General Meeting will be held at the Company's registered office at ul. Ł ąkowa 33 in Racibórz. The full text of the notice and the agenda of the General Meeting are attached as Appendix 1.

The Management Board of RAFAKO S.A. also presents draft resolutions (Appendix 2) to be considered by the Extraordinary General Meeting on July 23rd 2019.

Other documents to be considered by the Extraordinary General Meeting, including an information clause regarding the protection of personal data, are available on the Company's website at https://www.rafako.com.pl/relacje-inwestorskie/wza/najblizsze-wz.

Legal basis for this report: Par 19.1.1 and 19.1.2 of the Minister of Finance's Regulation on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of information whose disclosure is required under the laws of a non-member state, dated March 29th 2018.

Agnieszka Wasilewska-Semail, Vice President of the Management Board Jarosław Dusiło, Vice President of the Management Board