Fabryka Kotlow Rafako : CR 32/2018 Notification of transactions executed by person discharging managerial responsibilities, submitted under Art. 19(1) of MAR 12 september 2018

(RAFAKO spółka akcyjna with its registered office at ul. Łąkowa 33, Racibórz, Poland, entered in the Business Register of the National Court Register under No. 0000034143)
DATE: September 12th 2018
Subject: Notification of transactions executed by person discharging managerial responsibilities, submitted under Art. 19(1) of MAR [Current Report No. 32/2018].
The Management Board of RAFAKO S.A. of Racibórz ("RAFAKO" or the "Company") announces that on September 12th 2018 the Company received a notification submitted under Art. 19(1) of the MAR concerning the purchase of Company shares by Agnieszka Wasilewska-Semail, a person discharging managerial responsibilities at RAFAKO, i.e. the President of the Company's Management Board.
The text of the notification received by RAFAKO is attached as an appendix to this report.
Legal basis: Art. 19(3) of the MAR − Notification of transactions executed by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Karol Sawicki - Vice President of the Management Board
Jarosław Dusiło, Vice President of the Management Board
