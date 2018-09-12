Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Fabryka Kotlow Rafako SA    RAFA   PLRAFAK00018

FABRYKA KOTLOW RAFAKO SA (RAFA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fabryka Kotlow Rafako : CR 32/2018 Notification of transactions executed by person discharging managerial responsibilities, submitted under Art. 19(1) of MAR 12 september 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 04:48pm CEST

(RAFAKO spółka akcyjna with its registered office at ul. Łąkowa 33, Racibórz, Poland, entered in the Business Register of the National Court Register under No. 0000034143)

CURRENT REPORT FILED WITH

THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

DATE: September 12th 2018

Subject: Notification of transactions executed by person discharging managerial responsibilities, submitted under Art. 19(1) of MAR [Current Report No. 32/2018].

Contents:

Current Report No. 32/2018

The Management Board of RAFAKO S.A. of Racibórz ("RAFAKO" or the "Company") announces that on September 12th 2018 the Company received a notification submitted under Art. 19(1) of the MAR concerning the purchase of Company shares by Agnieszka Wasilewska-Semail, a person discharging managerial responsibilities at RAFAKO, i.e. the President of the Company's Management Board.

The text of the notification received by RAFAKO is attached as an appendix to this report.

Legal basis: Art. 19(3) of the MAR − Notification of transactions executed by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Karol Sawicki - Vice President of the Management Board

Jarosław Dusiło, Vice President of the Management Board

Disclaimer

RAFAKO SA published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 14:47:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FABRYKA KOTLOW RAFAKO SA
04:48pFABRYKA KOTLOW RAFAKO : CR 32/2018 Notification of transactions executed by pers..
PU
09/04FABRYKA KOTLOW RAFAKO SA : half-yearly earnings release
07/24FABRYKA KOTLOW RAFAKO : CR 28/2018 Execution of contract for construction of flu..
PU
05/10GE says may work with Polish Rafako and Polimex on Ostroleka plant
RE
02/16FABRYKA KOTLOW RAFAKO : CR 8/2018 Costs classified as costs of issue of Series K..
PU
01/09FABRYKA KOTLOW RAFAKO : CR 2/2018 Approval of Supplement No. 2 to RAFAKO share p..
PU
2017FABRYKA KOTLOW RAFAKO : CR 42/2017 RAFAKO S.A. Management Board resolves to aban..
PU
2017FABRYKA KOTLOW RAFAKO SA : RIGHTS ISSUE: 0.5004 new shares @ 4 PLN for 1 existin..
FA
2017FABRYKA KOTLOW RAFAKO : CR 17/2017 Next stage of RAFAKO reorganisation started. ..
PU
2017FABRYKA KOTLOW RAFAKO : CR 16/2017 Notice from QUERCUS investment funds of chang..
PU
More news
Chart FABRYKA KOTLOW RAFAKO SA
Duration : Period :
Fabryka Kotlow Rafako SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FABRYKA KOTLOW RAFAKO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Agnieszka Aleksandra Wasilewska-Semail General Director
Jerzy Mieczyslaw Wisniewski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jaroslaw Dusilo Director-Financial & Deputy General Director
Malgorzata Wisniewska Member-Supervisory Board
Przemyslaw Schmidt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FABRYKA KOTLOW RAFAKO SA-53.69%71
FANUC CORP-23.62%38 459
ATLAS COPCO AB-8.65%32 948
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES17.91%31 561
INGERSOLL-RAND14.40%25 029
PARKER HANNIFIN-9.71%23 851
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.