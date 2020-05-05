Log in
Fabryka Obrabiarek RAFAMET S A : Conclusion by RAFAMET S.A. of an annex to the working capital loan agreement and working capital loan agreement with mBank S.A.

05/05/2020 | 03:59am EDT

POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

CURRENT REPORT NO 13/2020

Name of entity:

Date of submittal:

Fabryka Obrabiarek RAFAMET S.A.

20-04-2020

in Kuźnia Raciborska

Subject:

Conclusion by RAFAMET S.A. of an annex to the working capital loan agreement and working capital loan agreement with mBank S.A.

Message:

The Management Board of Fabryka Obrabiarek RAFAMET S.A. in Kuźnia Raciborska informs that today the Company has received the following signed documents from mBank S.A. (00-950 Warsaw, ul. Senatorska 18): annex to the working capital loan agreement and working capital loan agreement.

Pursuant to Annex No. 1 of 15/04/2020 to the agreement of 20/02/2020 for a working capital loan of PLN 8,392,000.00, of which the Issuer informed in current report No. 7/2020 of February 24, 2020 the loan amount has been reduced to PLN 2,500,000.00. The loan amount has been changed due to the Issuer's inability to perform one of the collateral, i.e. assignment of receivables from the contract. The above loan changed its purpose by becoming a loan to finance the contract with a loan to refinance another contract. The loan interest rate was determined based on WIBOR1M plus bank margin. The loan period expires on 30/09/2020. The loan is secured by the assignment of receivables from contracts and a blank promissory note with a promissory note declaration.

The revolving loan agreement in the amount of PLN 2,500,000.00 of April 15, 2020 was concluded for refinancing the contract. The loan interest rate was determined based on the WIBOR1M rate plus bank margin, and the loan period expires on 30/09/2020.

The loan is secured by the assignment of receivables from contracts and a blank promissory note together with a promissory note declaration.

Total amount of the company's credit exposure in mBank S.A. as at the date of publication of this report it amounts to PLN 7,000,000.00.

Agreements with mBank S.A. were concluded on market terms that do not differ from the conditions commonly used for this type of agreement.

This information was considered significant due to its value and significance to the Issuer.

Legal basis:

Article 17, point 1 MAR - confidential information.

Vice President

President

Maciej Michalik

E. Longin Wons

Fabryka Obrabiarek RAFAMET SA published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 07:58:03 UTC
